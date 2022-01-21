The Sustainable Development Series: smart materials

Copenhagen Fashion Week boasts some of the most exciting brands in the industry, and as we once again welcome the return of the runways, we can’t wait to see what this season has to offer. The Danish capital is home to many chic Scandinavian labels , which can all be found hanging in the most stylish feminine wardrobes, and which also houses a particularly inspiring street style.

Not only the event (which takes place during fall/winter 2022 from February 1 to 4 ) aesthetically pleasing, it also takes the lead in highlighting one of the most important conversations in fashion: sustainability.

This season, we worked with Copenhagen Fashion Week and Creative Denmark to understand what it really means to be a responsible brand in today’s climate, and what designers and consumers can do better to take care of the planet. who lives in us.

Below, Caroline Fjelddahl (Product Manager at By Malene Birger), Lauren Bartley (Sustainability Director at Ganni) and Henrik Vibskov (Designer at Henrik Vibskov) explain why working with smart materials is vital for a greener future. as well as how shoppers themselves can apply this to their own wardrobes and attitudes towards fashion.

What does a healthy supply chain look like?

Caroline Fjelddahl: “A healthy supply chain is simple, lean and agile, with a limited number of suppliers for better communication. It focuses on expertise before price; when we work with different types of products such as fabrics, knitwear, bags, shoes, jewelry, we as a brand need the support of experts in each respective field Finally, it’s all about partnership for us – our suppliers who have been on board for a long time are more likely to be the best and most flexible partners in turbulent times, as Covid-19 has proven to be.”

Lawrence Bartley: “It’s a broad term, but it’s basically a traceable and transparent supply chain. Fashion supply chains are extremely complex and a product can have up to 10 suppliers. Ganni currently has 100% traceability across steps one through four of our supply chain, and we are working with our long-term suppliers to ensure labor rights for everyone involved in making our designs.”

Henrik Vibskov: “Communication, honesty, trust and longevity.”

Courtesy

Greenwashing is a major issue in fashion, how can consumers better educate themselves on what is authentic and trustworthy?

CF: “Consumers should look for globally recognized standards like GOTS, OCS, GRS, RCS or brands like Lenzing, EcoVero, Naia on products. When brands use them, it means they have gone through a long process to secure the chain of control which is the best assurance for the customer. Consumers also need to directly question and challenge the brands themselves. By Malene Birger is RWS/RMS certified as we wanted to assure our customers that our knitwear is sustainable, so the next steps for us are GRS and GOTS certificates.”

KG: “Always check to see if a claim is supported by data, such as an ACV and third-party certification. We [at Ganni] has just begun partnering with transparency technology provider Provenance, as the world’s first fashion company, to provide buyers with even deeper insight into our supply chain. Technology allows us to be transparent about the environmental impact of our garments, linking claims to third-party data and evidence. The trial has been in our leisure wear category, but we will be rolling out the technology for Ganni denim in February. »

excl. tax: “Keep asking questions directly to brands and stores.”

Courtesy

What certifications should buyers look for to ensure they are buying and supporting sustainable brands?

CF: “There are different angles; social compliance should focus on certificates such as BSCI, Sedex, SA8000 or Fair Trade, while product certifications are different for different yarn types – such as RWS, RMS, GRS, GOTS, etc. Buyers should always question the information given to them by assessing its concreteness. The sustainability of a product is also key to having a more sustainable approach to fashion, both from a brand and consumer behavior perspective.

KG“It’s actually quite difficult for independent brands to disclose which third-party certification body they have used for a garment. If a garment is certified recycled by the Global Recycling Standard, a brand cannot claim it unless they has gone through an extensive brand-verification process. Instead, look to see if the claims say “certified” and if there’s data on the website that backs it up.”

excl. tax: “First, buyers need to define their criteria; what exactly is important to them? Is it organic? Is it locally produced? Do you want to support small brands for diversity? Find out what your criteria is and stick to it.”

