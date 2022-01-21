Menswear Trends 2022: 5 Menswear Week Looks Everyone Can Try

Scroll to view more images

Let me set the scene: you’re at Zara, you need to find a killer outfit and you have little time for shopping. You arrive full of hope, but then things get worse. The lighting in the locker room is poor, your choices only get worse the more you try it and to be honest you are still sweating from the stress. This is a very common shopping scenario for me and I often feel lost until I discover the best styling tips. Inspiration usually goes up the escalator to the men’s section, where trends look fresh and oversized blazers are perfect. With my newfound love for men’s shopping, I took the liberty of collecting the top Virtual menswear trends 2022 anybody can wear.

It’s 2022, so the idea of ​​distinguishing highs and lows is definitely behind us. Fashion trends in general can be worn by anyone who loves anything. Women’s trends tend to focus on specific pieces like opera gloves, fur trim or corsets, and the specifics behind these trends give them clear parameters if you want to mimic the vibe, but often leave little room for personal style preferences.

On the other hand, menswear trends usually follow a larger theme and are therefore widely accessible with room for personal interpretation. For example there is so there are plenty of ways to incorporate the strong structured shoulders that Prada showcased on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway. The same can be said of the vibrant reds favored by Etro and Bianca Saunders, or puffy outerwear from DSquared2 and Gall.

This male trend is going to be all over in 2022 and is sure to change your wardrobe for the rest of the season. Read on for the top five looks you’ll want to plan all your future outfits for.

2022 fashion is all about standing out, so it’s no surprise that bright colors feature heavily in the collection. Formal menswear typically conjures up images of a navy suit or black trench coat, but brands like Etro and Bianca Saunders take a very sexy approach.

Although it is an intense color, red goes well with many all and can easily replace a basic neutral color in your wardrobe. Start by finding a bright red layering piece like a blazer, jacket or sweater and see how many times you can incorporate it into your outfit to make it stand out. Think of it as adding a little ~spice~ to your look.

If you find it hard to take off the “I only wear it to relax around the house” robes, especially in the winter months, you’ll love the cape style jacket. Like a bathrobe, this jacket is tied around the waist and the hem usually falls just below the knees. Fur or leather versions of the jacket will keep you comfortable for the next few months, and I predict we’ll see suede and lightweight canvas styles all over the place come spring.

If you’ve watched season 25 of The Bachelor, you probably know that bachelor Matt James wears a turtleneck on almost every date. Therefore, he must get accolades for the turtleneck trend dominating menswear. Matt made a smart fashion choice because the turtleneck is perfect for everyone and can be worn under any jacket.

Designers like Etro have put printed, colorful and cutout turtlenecks in one show, which means that as long as you’re wearing some sort of turtleneck, you really can’t play with this trend.

Dramatic structured shoulders instantly add strength to your figure and are the best shape to wear when you need a little bit of confidence. The Prada men’s show features jackets, sweaters and even strong-shouldered jumpsuits in a variety of materials and colors..

Strong shoulders can give something as simple as a soft knit look an instant lift. It’s also a relatively easy DIY trend. Consider adding your own shoulder pads to an oversized blazer (you can easily find a vintage one) and make your Prada dreams come true.

The functional down jacket has all over the past two winters, and depending on the menswear show, we can expect to see more outerwear blooming this year. Layered materials are gaining popularity with the advent of “Gorpcore”, an aesthetic based on outdoor and sporty functionality.

Gorpcore could easily be reconnected to hiking wear, but designers like DSquared2 and Gall have taken it to another level with baggy pants, accent sleeves, and even climbing gear as accessories. An easy way to follow this trend is to pair a quilted winter jacket with your most functional pedestrian-style boots.