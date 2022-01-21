SCAD pays tribute to the life, legacy of fashion icon Andr Leon Talley





SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) People across the country are mourning the loss of a groundbreaking figure in the fashion world. André Leon Talley was the former editor of Vogue and a larger than life figure in the fashion industry. He was the subject of the documentary ‘The Gospel According to Andrew’ and his recent memoir, ‘The Chiffon Trenches’, became a New York Times bestseller. News of his death resonated with students, alumni and faculty at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) where Talley served on the board. “When it comes to Andr, he left so much behind, not just for me. I know he touched me. He touched millions and he may be gone but never forgotten” , said Daniette Thomas, a graduate of SCAD. Thomas says school can be daunting for those trying to find their way in fashion, but Talley’s mentorship has been invaluable. “Going to SCAD, you really don’t know what to expect. It is “The University of Creative Careers”. So, as a fashion student, we are all literally competing against each other,” Thomas explained. Talley served on the board for over 13 years and often spent time with his students, helping them to become the artist they worked to become. “He really encouraged me and let me know that I have a sense of style and sometimes you have to follow your instincts to know what’s right,” Thomas said of Talley. “And you can’t be manipulated by the person you’re dressing, but you can’t be manipulated by other people’s opinions either. At that point in my career, he was letting me know that I was the expert. I I know the style. I get it. I’ve studied it long enough. I can be swayed by trends but don’t stray from the basics,” the SCAD graduate said of staying true to yourself. . Talley was a fashion giant whose legacy will live on in the students he inspired. President Paula Wallace with Andre Leon Talley (SCAD) SCAD President Paula Wallace released a statement on Talley’s passing, which read: “[Talley] embodied the soul of spirit and perception. He was a son of the South who was rediscovering his roots at SCAD after having spent his entire career in New York and Paris. He was respected, admired and acclaimed at SCAD. Talley was the first recipient of the SCAD Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion in 2001. He also received an honorary doctorate in humanities from the school.

