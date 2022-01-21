Want to wear a low-cut dress like Deepika Padukone? Here are ways to shape and highlight your neck and chest





Ways to Shape and Highlight Your Neck and Chest Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had launched promotions for her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. The actress decided to go bold and beautiful for the event’s trailer launch press conference. Even though it was a virtual press conference, Deepika made sure to turn the event into nothing less than a red carpet spectacle with her stunning outfit. The actress wore a low-cut dress in dark red and to steal Ranveer Singh’s compliment for her, Deepika looked like a “fazillion buxxxx”. Deepika’s outfit was definitely a bold choice, but it’s something you can flaunt at the next cocktail party as well. But before you decide to make this Deepika inspired dress part of your wardrobe. It is important that you also take advice from her on the contour of the chest and neck. Why there is enough material available online on how to shape your face, not enough written about correct chest and neck shaping. That’s why here’s a quick look at how you can shape your neck and chest when wearing a low-cut outfit. To properly start contouring, you can start by prepping your neck and chest. You can also use moisturizer if you don’t have a primer on hand. This will ensure that your neck and chest are ready for contouring and the makeup stays intact for as long as you want. It also means that the area is hydrated. Next, take a shade darker than your skin tone and brush in a V shape around your neckline. Next, brush the lines under your collarbone. Once this part is done, highlight the area below the collarbones. Finally, use a smudger brush to finely smudge the highlighter. The trick to shaping your chest properly is to use the sculpting technique to add dimension to your collarbone and chest. If you don’t want it to show off too much, you can keep it soft and shiny with some extra dimension. It’s important that you use products that work well on your skin type and shades that suit your skin tone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/life-style/article/wish-to-wear-a-lowcut-dress-like-deepika-padukone-here-are-ways-to-contour-and-highlight-your-neck-and-chest-area/851533 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

