New Fashion For Good consortium dedicated to the transformation of dry textiles – Sourcing Journal





A new initiative is once again turning competitors in the fashion supply chain into collaborators. On Tuesday, global accelerator Fashion For Good, which focuses on sustainability innovations, launched D(R)YE Factory of the Future, a consortium project that aims to accelerate the shift from wet to textile processing mostly dry. “Dry” textile processing refers to technologies that use little water, less energy and are effluent-free. Textile processing is one of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions in the supply chain. A recent report by Water Witness International (WWI), a UK-based organization focused on the sustainable management of water resources, found evidence of water pollution in some African countries supporting the supply chain fashion world. The river flow was tainted with a pH comparable to that of household bleach and a blue coloration reflecting nearby production sites. According to Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion For Good, an industry-wide transition to dry processing is crucial to achieving net zero, and collaboration is key to achieving that status. “Given the interdependencies in processing steps, a stand-alone assessment of solutions is not sufficient,” Ley said. “By validating a combination of technologies, we can unlock the full potential of these solutions. This is why this project is so crucial. Led by Fashion For Good and its partners Adidas, Kering, PVH Corp., Arvind Limited and Welspun India, the consortium brings together eight innovators, many of whom have previously participated in one of Fashion For Good’s accelerator programs: Alchemie Technologies, which uses digital fluid jet technology to dye polyester and cotton fabrics; Eco2Dye, which uses “supercritical carbon dioxide,” or carbon dioxide in liquid form, to dye polyester and wool yarns; Indigo Mill Designs, which uses a foam dye process that produces zero water discharge and minimal dye waste; Imogo, which has developed digital tinting and spray finishing technology; and Stony Creek Colors, which creates a natural indigo free of dangerous chemicals. Other companies include Deven Supercriticals, which dyes polyester, cotton, and cotton-polyester blends using supercritical carbon dioxide; GRINP, which replaces traditional pre-treatments such as bleaching with its patented atmospheric plasma technology; and MTIX, which has developed a multiplexed laser surface enhancement system for textiles. Together, the companies are tasked with creating innovative pre-treatment and dyeing solutions, with a particular focus on innovations for denim, cotton, polyester, blends and wool. Fashion For Good estimates that the innovations selected have the potential to reduce emissions by up to 89% and reduce water consumption by 83% to 95%. The project’s innovations will be evaluated and the results are expected to be published in a report later this year. Fashion For Good will also work with participants to help implement the solutions at select manufacturers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/denim/denim-sustainability/fashion-for-good-drye-factory-future-consortium-dry-textile-processing-sustainable-dyeing-323619/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos