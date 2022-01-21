Prince Andrew ‘kept Fergies’ wedding dress in his wardrobe after their divorce’





PRINCE Andrew kept Fergies’ wedding dress in his wardrobe at Buckingham Palace after their divorce and made it up on a dressing table, former maid Charlotte Briggs has claimed. The royal couple married at Westminster Abbey in July 1986 but separated in 1992. 3 Prince Andrew kept Fergies’ wedding dress in his wardrobe at Buckingham Palace after their divorce Credit: Getty – Contributor The split came amid scandals involving Fergie, including the infamous snaps of her financial adviser sucking her toes. They finally divorced in May 1996. But ex-royal maid Charlotte says he still held a torch for her after returning with her mother to Buckingham Palace. She told The Sun: Although she didn’t live there, her makeup was still on a dressing table. I used to pick up all those eyeliners, mascaras and powders, dust underneath and put them back on every day. But she was never there. She didn’t live there and she certainly wasn’t welcome after what she had done. Her clothes were there, her shoes too, and even her wedding dress was still hanging in the closet. It was scary. Everything was posed as if she were there. I couldn’t understand why I was cleaning around when she wasn’t coming back. Hed went home and she was unwelcome. I polished the dressing table every day but never saw it. The ivory silk Fergies wedding dress had a 17ft train and a 20ft long veil. She later said she lost 26 pounds to get into it. And designer Lindka Cierach revealed she had to veto some of the bride’s bizarre dress requests, including decorative teddy bears, lovebirds and helicopters. But she and Andrew went their own way as they went on their honeymoon.

Photos of them in their horse-drawn carriage showed a giant teddy bear sitting across from them. 3 Andrew and Fergie married at Westminster Abbey in July 1986 but separated in 1992 Credit: Getty – Contributor 3 Ex-royal maid Charlotte Briggs says Andrew was still holding a torch for Fergie after returning with his mother to Buckingham Palace Credit: nb press ltd Moment a reporter asks Prince William if he supports his uncle Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17391909/prince-andrew-fergie-wedding-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos