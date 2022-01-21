Jen Shah Applauds Criticism of Her Reunion Dress for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2





Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was packed full of shocking and jaw-dropping moments. Arrests, religious trauma, cults, we’ve covered a lot of ground. But the only thing that’s, perhaps, more shocking than federal agents descending on Beauty Lab + Laser’s parking lot is the fashion choices for the Season 2 reunion. Fans of The Real Housewives I don’t agree on much, but one thing everyone can agree on is how weird these fashion choices were. With no coordinated color scheme, the ladies all stand out for the wrong reasons. It’s no wonder that Mary M. Cosby chose not to show up. There are velvety textures, blues, greens, evening gloves, feathers, it’s a lot. However, jen shah | is not open to criticism about her clothing choices for the reunion. Instead, she applauds fans who dissent from her purple, feathery ensemble. A fan posted a meme of jens reunion outfit comparing her to Eartha Kitts character Yzma from the animated film, The Emperor’s New Routine. Obviously, Yzma from Emperors New Groove was the fashion inspiration for Jens’ reunion, the story joked with a side-by-side comparison of Jen and Yzma. RELATED: Lala Kent Believes Mary Cosby Was Involved In Jen Shah’s Arrest When you see the comparison, you have to admit that it’s quite funny. Both costumes are purple and adorned with dramatic feathers around the collar. And if jen shah | is Yzma, it means that Stuart Smith (A.K.A Stu Chains) is Kronk. Pull the lever! Sadly, Correct doesn’t seem to laugh at the comparisons to Yzma. In a screenshot captured by the Instagram accountBravo’s comments, Jen applauded meme creator Yzma, clarifying that her fashion inspiration was not the 2000s Disney villain. She wrote: It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn’t expect you to know that . RELATED: Jen Shah says Lisa Barlow encouraged violence during their bus altercation Like AND! News reported, it turns out that Jen Shah the reunion dress is the same dress as Cardi B worn while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards. But, it’s just not as memorable as Yzmas’ look The Emperor’s New Routine. Either way, Jen has a lot more to worry about right now than what fans are saying about her reunion ways. His March court date is fast approaching and last month a judge denied his motion to dismiss his fraud case. Jen Shah serves Yzma’s reality at the #RHOSLC meeting. pic.twitter.com/Fs9UUICBS9 Michael Barthelemy Petty (@MichaelBePetty) January 13, 2022 TELL US WHAT ARE YOUR OPINIONS ON THE SEASON 2 REUNION LOOKS? DO YOU THINK JEN SHAH WAS THE BEST DRESSED? [Photo Credit: Bravo]

