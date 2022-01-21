Buzzy fashion designer Jonathan Simkhai goes all out in Texas





Ssince his thoughtful reincarnation two years ago, Marlet became a hub for all things to come. The trendy Highland Park Village boutique, owned by malls co-owner Elisa Summers, has also served as a closet away from home for chic Dallas dressers and an incubator for up-and-coming brands. Over the past two years, a rotating selection of hot young brands La Ligne, La Vie Style House and LoveShackFancy, to name a few, have found their way to Texas in a prime location next to the Honor Bar . The latest name to know at the Market window: Jonathan Simkhai. Open from January 19 to June 2022, the Dallas pop-up will mark the designer’s largest selection of luxury ready-to-wear, including iconic slip dresses from Simkhai in Texas. To celebrate the new space, we caught up with LA-based talent to learn more about what drew him to Dallas and what to expect in store. The designer will also be at the Market for a shopping event on January 20 (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). How did you settle in Dallas for such a monumental pop-up? Market, being one of our supplier partners, is on the cutting edge of style for the people of Dallas and the women of Highland Park. What attracted me to their concept is the neighborhood atmosphere they embody, customers come to stroll there! Keenan and her team have created such a wonderful environment where the store is every local woman’s dressing room; there is a comfort that is difficult to create in many retail environments. It will be your brand’s largest selection not just in Dallas, but in the state of Texas. What can we expect in store? We will show our coveted spring 2022 collection, which was shown on the track. This will include a wide selection of ready-to-wear, jeans, swimwear and our newly launched shoes and accessories, which we are so excited about. Most of the brands that appear in the market then open physical stores in Texas. Do you have plans for a Lone Star store? Our retail expansion plans are definitely gearing up, and this is the perfect opportunity to test the waters and get our feet wet. We want to know what works for the Texaswoman and what doesn’t. Personally, I love talking with the customer and hearing their feedback so that we can continually improve our product. Dallas has a distinct look and way of dressing. What do you like about the way Dallas dresses? I think Dallas has the perfect mix of Southern sophistication and high fashion. Here, women want to have fun, but also to look polite. However, that’s becoming less and less mainstream in the fashion world, so I think Dallas gives designers an opportunity to really showcase our dressiest items and allow women to put their own style on the dressier pieces. relaxed.

