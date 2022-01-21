Are the Sonic brands the next frontier of fashion branding?

Over the past few years, fashion brands have rolled out podcasts in an attempt to reach consumers across an increasingly wide range of mediums and the pandemic has brought this trend to a fever pitch. After first dipping its toes into the podcasting game in 2017 via its 3.55 series, for example, Chanel last year launched a new podcast venture called Chanel Connects, in which the French fashion house delivers conversations intimate conversations about the future of culture with the likes of Pharrell, filmmaker Lulu Wang, editorial director Edward Enninful and curator Andrew Bolton, among others. Soon after, Balmain launched LAtelier Balmain, Versace dropped Medusa Power Talks, and Dior launched “ABCDior,” while Maison Margiela, Gucci, and Herms also offer their own podcasts.

In addition to serving to educate and captivate consumers through their audio efforts, brands are further bolstering their already robust digital and, in some cases, print advertising campaigns at a time when in-person events like runway shows are struggling. find a place in the post-pandemic landscape. At the same time, brands are also starting to look for other ways to market and interact with consumers, especially younger ones, that fit right in with the times. This, of course, is driving companies to experiment with things like social shopping and live streaming, and it’s seeing frontrunners, such as Gucci, Balenciaga, adidas and Nike partnering with gaming brands like Fortnite and Roblox or efforts on metaverse platforms like Decentraland and Sandbox.

This push towards audio that has been solidified in fashion (and beyond) to some degree by podcasts and commercials in the form of music videos on social media platforms is likely to continue and grow. any further. This is not simply due to the considerable amount of time consumers spend on social media platforms and in the digital realm in general. Beyond that, there is probably a welcome home for sound branding (i.e. the sounds or songs associated with a brand, product or service) in the so-called metaverse, which is the developing phenomenon that combines immersive virtual reality, cross-platform online gaming for players, and various other facets of the web, and which should constitute a fully immersive online experience if ever fully realized.

In this context, there is something that companies might want to consider when strategizing on the brand front in the metaverse: extending their brand audio specifically through sound marks. With consumers rapidly moving towards more audio-centric lives, brands are increasingly turning to sound to develop deeper relationships with customers, according to Veritonic. The New York-based audio marketing agency works with companies to create what it calls audio logos, which include everything from a custom tune when you turn on your car to a unique sound that plays when you buy something in a store. These audio brands can also be integrated into branded podcasts.

And it turns out that many brands from Amazon, Audi and Elon Musks Hyperloop to Jergens, Gilette and Wayfair are working on distinctive soundbites to help cement themselves in the minds of consumers. In light of the widespread adoption of social media and e-commerce by consumers (including those who weren’t using the web as vividly before the pandemic began), coupled with the sustained use of video ads by brands and the obvious potential for audio uses when it comes to brands’ fledgling virtual businesses, using sounds as a source indicator makes perfect sense, says digital media strategist Moti Grauman. This aligns with reducing clutter and is in tune with the need to reach consumers multiple times and in multiple ways across different platforms.

Your brand sound is now just as important as your visual identity, Lucas Murray of Made Music Studio, a global sound design and branding studio, which counts American Express, Disney and HBO, among others, among its clients. The simple fact is, if you want to reach people’s brains, hearts, and wallets now, you need to have a strong, well-designed audio presence.

Sonic brands and sound protection

With respect to the protection of sounds as trademarks, the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for its part, recognizes sounds as trademarks if those sounds are non-functional and serve to indicate the source of goods and /or services of a part (i.e., creating in the listeners think of an association of sound with a good or service). As such, if a sound makes consumers think of a company’s product or service, it’s eligible for trademark registration in the United States and other countries, says Diane J. Mason, partner at Faegre Drinker.

The same is true in the European Union, where the General Court ruled last year in a case that sounds are, in fact, protectable as trademarks, and subject to the same criteria as other categories of trademarks. Specifically, the Tribunal held that to be registered, sonic marks “must have a certain resonance that allows consumers to perceive [the sound] as a brand and not as a functional element or an indicator of intrinsic characteristics.

Reflecting on the courts’ decision in a case stemming from German beverage manufacturer Ardagh Metal Beverages’ failed attempt to register the sound of a soda or beer can be opened as a sound mark, Graf’s lawyer IsolaRechtsanwlte GmbH Claudia Csaky said this summer that the key element in the eyes of the court was the perception of sound by the consumers concerned. A sound mark must be able to convey on its own the commercial origin of the products without the support of verbal elements, images or other marks, it specifies, noting that if it is not impossible, it nevertheless appears quite difficult to overcome the obstacle to distinctiveness in the context of sound.

(In this case, the General Court upheld the decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Office that the sound at issue is intrinsically linked to the use of the products at issue, namely sodas and beer. As such, the average consumer is not likely to perceive the popping and popping sound of a beverage can as an indicator of the source of specific branded products, thus eliminating sound marks from the table. )

While the sound of an opening drink is unlikely to be adopted as a source-telling role in any of the many trending podcasts or their fledgling metaverse efforts, a spoken version of the catchphrase, Everything is matter of seconds, for example, that Chanel uses through its J12 watch announcements does not seem bizarre. Ultimately, it’s not hard to imagine brands offering, researching, and enforcing their own sound brand recordings for inclusion in their often already strong brand arsenals.

This article was originally published in July 2021, but has been updated to reflect the role the Sonic Mark and corresponding Marks can play in the Metaverse.