How hiring a designer dress can save the planet and your bank balance





How many times have you bought an outfit, worn it once, posted it on social media and then stashed it in the recesses of your closet to gather dust and not never see the light of day again?

For many people, the answer is more than enough, as the wave of fast fashion continues to affect both the environment and our finances.

The fashion industry is estimated to contribute up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. There is, however, a solution that is gaining popularity as the concept of sustainable fashion gains traction: renting dresses for a special occasion. Willow Designer Dress Hire in Newry was established in August 2019 by Cara Heaney, who wanted to help people refocus their thoughts on buying clothes and help them make more eco-friendly choices, while looking their best in some top designer outfits. The idea for the business came after an empty wardrobe shocked her when she realized how many clothes she had only worn once. I had paid a lot of money for these but some were long outdated and I just wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing them again so they went into the charity bag, Cara said . It made me think that I probably wasn’t the only one with a lot of wardrobe space taken up by once-worn dresses and I dreaded thinking about the amount of money spent on these. It really was such a mess, she said. To be honest, I had never thought of renting dresses before, but something just clicked that it would be a great service to offer. Although Cara said it wasn’t a new idea, she felt it was the perfect time to bring this issue of wasted clothes back into the public eye. The more I researched on this I found that there was a gap in the local market for this service but not just for regular dresses what about the really nice high end labels range of the genre you see on the most popular social media influencers, she says. When it comes to fashion, the most obvious is to rent formal wear that you’re only going to wear once or twice at most. You would always have that feeling of wearing a fabulous dress and not being short on cash. Some of the dresses worn by social media influencers, and some that Cara offers to rent, can cost you upwards of 600 a piece, but you can rent them on average around 70 for up to four days. Labels stocked at Willow include Self-Portrait, Zimmerman, Nadine Merabi and Rixo as well as Kevan Jon and Nadine Merabi. Of course, the main reason someone would rent clothes is for financial reasons, the Co Down businesswoman said. The price on the high-end labels that most people aspire to wear is just too high for most, but if you were to rent that little black dress for your special occasion, you can have access to your favorite designer without hoarding the price. credit card debt. She said that not only does the idea of ​​renting clothes make sense financially, but it’s also environmentally friendly. It’s an amazing fact that with UK households sending 300,000 tonnes of fashion waste to landfill every year and the average number of times a garment is worn has dropped by 36% over the past 15 years , she said. Social media, however, she says, seems to be playing a role in the continued use of fast fashion brands and splurges on expensive one-time wear outfits. On occasions when people are glamorous, photos are taken, posted on social media and you are discouraged from wearing it again, Cara said. You’re not going to see the same dress appear three or four times on your page.

With the rise of cheap clothes, the impact on the environment is also huge, she added. People don’t usually feel guilty throwing away a 3 tank top from Primark, whereas if they had an 80 tank top they would think twice about throwing it in the trash! Cara rented dresses from women all over Ireland, from Dublin, Donegal and Galway and even one from Liverpool who was visiting Belfast for the weekend. You can follow the company on Instagram by searching @willow_designer_dress_hire.

