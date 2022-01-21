3 fashion laws you need to know





The American fashion industry has been in turmoil about the Fashion Act, since New York unveiled the new bill earlier this month. This would require fashion brands doing business in New York to make big improvements to the sustainability of their processes, as well as openly report factors such as production volume and emissions.

While the industry has made sustainability a marketing buzzword in recent years, actual concrete regulations, especially those with penalties, are rare in the industry. There are few rules about what you can label as organic or sustainable, for example, beyond minimal misleading advertising laws.

Companies like Allbirds have supported the legislation in the past. Hana Kajimura, sustainability manager at Allbirds, told Glossy in August that this was the only way to see real change in the industry. The choice shouldn’t be up to the consumer to compromise and do all the research to determine what’s good for the environment, she said. It should be up to the companies that make this hardware to improve it. Here’s a look at three upcoming bills that will impact the fashion industry this year. fashion law

The Fashion Act is one of the most sweeping regulatory proposals the industry has ever seen. This would require companies with over $100 million in annual revenue and operations in New York to disclose their emissions and production volumes, as well as map the sources of all the materials they use. Large companies are the ones most grappling with the consequences of the legislation. The law would specifically target large companies, which are typically the slowest to implement new processes, given that their supply chains often span the globe. The bill, as written, does not offer a grace period to put the required programs in place, although that may change if passed. The fashion community is very much about sustainability, in general, said Sarah Flint, founder of her eponymous shoe brand. Flint said she supports the bill, especially since her company is already nearly fully compliant. But for big brands, it takes time to make these big changes. It is very difficult to reorganize a business when you reach a certain scale and size. Sustainable Corporate Governance Initiative

The EU proposed the Sustainable Corporate Governance initiative in 2021. The new directive would force companies to focus on long-term sustainability rather than short-term financial growth. They would also be required to incorporate sustainability goals into high-level decision-making and track emissions and other data on how their actions affect the environment. The exact details of this initiative are not as clear as those of New York’s Fashion Act, but the two proposals are similar in essence. Specific measures and targets regarding emissions and environmental impact are still being developed and will likely be revealed later this year by the European Commission. In February 2021, the EU had consulted 855 entities across the industry, including fashion companies and nonprofits, on what the details should be. Europe, in general, is more regulated than the United States, according to Rania Sedhom, managing partner of Sedhom Law Group, who has experience in fashion law. European brands are used to regulations, Sedhom said. Big fashion houses in Europe are likely to be much easier to convince on the regulations than US brands, as they already have some of the measures in place. Green claim code

Announced by the UK Competition and Markets Authority in October 2021, the Green Claims Code is likely to come into force in the next month. The ruling requires brands to substantiate any claim that a product is sustainable. They should provide clear information about a product’s emissions, materials and sourcing throughout its lifecycle, not just when it is manufactured or sold. This means that a sustainably produced but non-recyclable product that does not biodegrade in a short time or is not designed to last would not meet the standards. The brand could therefore be penalized. Greenwashing is a big issue in fashion and until now there has been little regulation on the various terms brands use to advertise their product as sustainable. Like other legislation listed here, the primary requirement for trademarks under the Green Claims Code would be disclosure. There are rules about nomenclature in all sorts of things, Sedhom said. Wines can only be called certain types if they come from certain regions, for example. But fashion has never had anything like it, and that has led to terms like sustainability being meaningless. They are completely overused.

