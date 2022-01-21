Deepika Padukone in a fiery red dress marks the blazing start of Gehraiyaan promotions with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday





The first look of Gehraiyaan was released on December 20, 2021 and sent netizens into an absolute frenzy with the chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It was only time they broke the internet again when fans got a glimpse of the couple onscreen with the trailer. To no one’s surprise, that’s exactly what happened. But we have to admit, that wasn’t the only thing that drove internet users crazy on January 20, 2022; Deepika’s fiery red outfit ticked all the boxes to create enough of an internet buzz. For the online trailer launch, Deepika Padukone was dressed in a red faux leather bodycon dress with a keyhole halter neckline designed by Milo Maria that grabbed all the attention. Her hair was left in messy mermaid waves and minimal bronzed makeup that complemented her beach vacation tan perfectly. If we didn’t love Deepika Padukone enough already, her red dress might just have added another reason for us. Also read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai with matching jeans, t-shirts and tans We last saw her in Kabir Khan’s biopic Kapil Dev, ’83 with her on-screen and off-screen husband, Ranveer Singh. The red carpet launch was, of course, elegant. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a strapless black Gauri and Nainika dress that was true to her effortless style. But that wasn’t the only time she made a fantastic red carpet appearance for 1983, either. For the Saudi Arabia Film Festival, ’83 made a fabulous premiere, but not without Deepika Padukone’s pink ruffled Michael Cinco dress stealing the show. Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Are a Chic Traveler Duo in Shades of Brown Gehraiyaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video’s streaming platform on February 11, 2022 and we bet this one will be one to remember. Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Gucci Suit and Deepika Padukone’s Red Dress Show Off Their Contrasting Red Carpet Style To buy fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

