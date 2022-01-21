Dress your best | News, Sports, Jobs





GOWRIE – High school girls looking for the perfect prom dress will have an affordable option to shop near them.

Lost Grove Mercantile, 1108 Market St. in Gowrie, collects ceremonial dresses for donations and mailings. “The economy is tough right now” said store owner Wendy Mills. “And a lot of those girls are going to school and doing extra jobs and that kind of stuff…So the girls can have a nice selection of dresses that they might not have had the opportunity to get previously.” Mills launched Lost Grove Mercantile in February 2020 and opened its storefront in August 2021. Her store sells a variety of custom decorated clothing, accessories and more. Mills got the idea to hold a prom dress sale after hearing about other prom dress swaps and consignments in the past. “With the size of our (school) neighborhood and all the surrounding towns, I thought this would be a great service to offer and I have space in the store,” Moulins said. Dresses must be clean, in a current style, in good condition and on a hanger. To consign dresses, there is a fee of $10 for one dress, $15 for two dresses, and $20 for three or more dresses. Shippers will set their own prices, and Mills recommends about half the purchase price of the dress. The store will keep 10% of the sale and shippers will be paid within seven days of the sale. Mills also welcomes dress donations, and those dresses will be marked $25. Sales of the donated dresses will be used for scholarships, Mills said. “I can probably handle a couple hundred dresses,” said Mills. “It’s my first time doing this, so I don’t really know what to expect.” As prom season approaches, Mills also expects to be able to shop for shoes and other accessories. Mills began collecting dresses on Thursday and the initial collection of dresses will continue through Saturday. Other collection dates will be announced and dresses can also be dropped off by appointment. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people who have dresses that don’t really know what to do with them.” Moulins said. “Of course, everyone has a few sentimental ones, but there are others who have to clean out their closets, so it’s kind of a win-win for everyone.” Sale dates are February 3-5, March 3-5, and April 1-3, and the dresses will also be available for purchase during regular business hours or by appointment. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox PALMER Housing, workforce and quality of life were three topics of focus during the Pocahontas County… The end of the Saturday business day will mark the end of the Bath and Body Works store in Fort… U.S. Senator Joni Ernst fears U.S. aid intended to help starving people in Afghanistan could become a…



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.messengernews.net/news/local-news/2022/01/dress-your-best/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos