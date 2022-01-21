Deepika Padukone or Kourtney Kardashian| Who did better her red latex dress





Actress Deepika Padukone looks good in everything, the 36-year-old is known for her versatility whether on screen or on the red carpet. Whether it’s a saree, ethnic costume or dresses, Deepikas’ sartorial choices are bold and always relevant. The actor is currently promoting his highly anticipated film Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The actor stepped out in the virtual trailer wearing a gorgeous keyhole red leather dress by Milo Maria. The bare neckline latex dress with cross straps is bold and fiery.Read also – Gehraaiyan trailer: love, sex, infidelity and marriage – The story of Shakun Batra shows the complexity of relationships Although we loved Deepika’s dress, we couldn’t help but notice that reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian wore the same dress for Halloween last year. Read also – Evelyn Sharma shares a photo as she breastfeeds her daughter Ava, netizens say a beautiful moment Images of the virtual trailer launch are going viral on social media. In fact, Deepikas fans call her queen and unreal. Also Read – Gehraiyaan Trailer Tomorrow: Get Ready To Dive In Love With Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya & Dhairya Yes my queen!❤🔥🔥🔥🔥#DeepikaPadukone #GehraiyaanTrailer #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/CXkPV2CNOx Queen Deepika (@theekshanadanu4) January 20, 2022 EXCUSE ME DEEPIKA PADUKONE! YOU ARE UNREAL 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/uO6fOMt57b Lylia 🤍 (@Deepikamagical1) January 20, 2022 Deepika opted for a stunning red latex bodycon dress for the trailer launch. The dress comes from the shelves of the Spring 2022 collection of clothing brand Mil Maria. The featured dress came with a plunging neckline and the perfectly accentuated fit of Padukones envious body. She left her hair open in messy mermaid waves and with minimal bronzed makeup. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings. For Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, wore the same fiery red latex dress. Kourtney also decided to wear the dress without any accessories. Check out photos of Kourtneys in red latex dress So who do you think did the best with the red latex dress?

