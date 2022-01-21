The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection was an ode to Virgil Abloh





At the shows, the clothes and accessories often take center stage, but it’s really the meaning behind each piece, and the collection as a whole, that drives the presentation. For Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s collection, the story was particularly poignant and special. The revelation served as a moving tribute to the late Mens Artistic Director Virgil Abloh (who died last November after a private battle with cancer). On January 20, the fashion crowd gathered at the Carreau du Temple in Paris for a 22 minute show. Front row guests included Naomi Campbell, Venus Williams, J Balvin and Tyler, the Creator. The event featured dancers, spoken word poetry and an orchestra in addition to the LV ready-to-wear range, which was the latest from Abloh (who created 95% of the collection) for the home. The show opened with the words of the poet Kai Isaiah Jamal on track, followed by dancers moving fluidly across the stage. The setting, dubbed the Louis Dreamhouse, featured a giant bed, a long banquet table, and an inescapable house half sunk into the ground. According to the show notes, which ran to 47 pages, this fantasy world tapped into childlike wonder and playfulness. In the coming-of-age story at the heart of [Ablohs] An inspiring and ambitious premise at Louis Vuitton, his little hero lives a rite of passage: a passing of the torch, a triumph, a determination, read the notes of the show. The creator employs the key to the ideology of childhood in his philosophy: to see the world with the intact eyes of a child. Through this lens, the membrane between reality and imagination is non-existent. Dreams can come true. As the models descended a flight of stairs, it was clear that each look, there was a total of 67 outfits, honored Abloh’s creative eye and contained his design DNA. (The late visionary is credited with creating luxury streetwear that felt new and often paid homage to the black community. His label Off-White, for example, launched the I support young black businesses program returning July 2020.) Ablohs Referenced Two Piece Floral Sets Spring/Summer 2020 collection for Louis Vuitton while tie-dye, a recurring motif in his work, was interpreted on embossed monogram denim pieces and shearling coats. His concept of subverted luxury also persisted, from logo varsity jackets to monogrammed leather baseball caps that took to the runway. (+) CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images (+) CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images (+) CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images As for accessories, the fall 22 collection featured Ablohs sneaker models tactics and the coach in a sea of ​​tailored trenches, kaftans, pleated skirts and jeans. This time, the BT trainer has been reworked with technical materials and embossed neoprene, available in high and low styles. Tucked inside was The LV Trainer 2, a new nubuck or nappa leather basketball sneaker with neoprene detailing available in six different colors. Meanwhile, for handbag fanatics, there was a lot to dissect. According to the show’s notes, the climbing bags in gray and blue represented the idea of ​​climbing in paradise while the padded bags in black, white, gray and purple leather with large padded squares are inspired by protective sportswear. martial arts, and include a skateboard rack. There is no doubt that this collection served to consolidate and honor the themes and messages of Abloh’s eight seasons at Louis Vuitton. (+) CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images (+) CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images (+) CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images For the finale, models emerged in all-white looks, some wearing tailored outfits while others wore veiled baseball caps and white skirts. A few sported expansive wings constructed with lace, paying homage to children’s imaginations of flight and the notion of heaven on Earth (thus highlighting the recurring motif throughout the show). As part of the final celebration of Ablohs spirit and legacy, his entire LV creative team joined the models for a standing ovation. Songs from See You Again, by Tyler the Creator fills the whole room.

