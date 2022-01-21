Delhi Police issue travel advisory for Republic Day dress rehearsal: The Tribune India





PTI New Delhi, January 21 Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice on Friday on the arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth running of the dress rehearsal on January 23 for the Republic Day Parade. The parade rehearsal will begin at 9:50 a.m. Monday from Vijay Chowk and continue to the National Stadium, they said. The parade will depart from Vijay Chowk and enter the National Stadium through Gate Number 1 via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, around Princess Palace, turn left to Tilak Marg and turn right onto C-Hexagon. In order to facilitate the smooth passage of the parade, no traffic will be permitted on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 p.m. on Saturday until the end of the parade on Sunday. “No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road until the end of the parade. ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed to traffic from 9.15am on Sunday until ‘at the entrance to the parade and the boards. National Stadium,’ Co-Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishor said. Commuters are advised to avoid the parade route from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., it said. Although there is no restriction yet for people from North Delhi heading to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, it is advisable to plan their journey in advance and take enough extra time to reach their destination to avoid any possible delays, according to the council. City bus service traffic will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), around Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar ), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court, the notice said. Buses from Ghaziabad to Shivaji Stadium should take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses from NH-24 should turn right onto Route No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, it said. Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar to Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All interstate buses coming from the Dhaula Kuan side must terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the notice said. Metro Rail services will remain available to commuters at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony. However, embarkation and disembarkation will not be permitted at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 a.m. until noon on Saturday, it said. The flight of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, ultralight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small motorized aircraft, quadcopters or jumping parachuting from an aircraft, is prohibited in the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from 2022.01.20 to 2022.02.15.2022 (both days inclusive), the notice said. Motorists are requested to observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are urged to plan their trip in advance and allow plenty of time to avoid any inconvenience, he added. #DelhiPolice #Republicday #traveladvisory

