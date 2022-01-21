Levis expands Stony Creek plant-based dye partnership into fashion for good





IndiGold brings the time-tested, climate-positive indigo dye from Stony Creek Colors in a new liquid form that enables radical ease-of-use and dyeing efficiency in denim mills. | Photo courtesy of Stony Creek Colors

In its quest to achieve greater sustainability in denim, the industry pioneer Levi Strauss & Co. has expanded its work in the development of plant-based pre-reduced indigo while continuing its efforts with Colors of Stony Creek and reports on the progress of its recent partnership with fashion for good. For the San Francisco denim brand, the trio represents progress in expanding its use of Stony Creek Colors IndiGold dye, which it hopes will establish a reliable source of greener indigo that is expected to enter the market in by the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023. Our previous work with Stony Creek showed the great potential of plant-based dyes, said Jeffrey Hogue, Levis’ chief sustainability officer, in a Jan. 10 statement on Levis. Unzipped Blog. This is a great opportunity to expand this work and more fully realize the potential of this innovation and our partnership with Fashion for Good. Levis joined the sustainable fashion innovation platform Fashion for Good in April to reinforce its commitment to sustainable practices. The denim brands’ partnership with Stony Creek has been in place for several seasons, during which the Levis Wellthread collection included plant-based indigo formulas from the natural color supplier. The original Levis jeans used plant-based indigo, so in a way, we were going back to our roots, Una Murphy, director of design innovation at Levis, said in an October statement. Exploring methods for discovering effective tint application and processes, Levis will provide guidance on technical approaches. Stony Creek Colors will bring its IndiGold dye to a selection of denim mills which will test under a number of dye systems. Customers and brands want clean and safe processes and fabrics. Awareness of climate change compels us to act boldly with scalable plant-based alternatives, explained Sarah Bellos, CEO and Founder of Stony Creek Colors in December. IndiGold brings the time-tested, climate-friendly indigo dye from Stony Creek Colors in a new liquid form that enables radical ease-of-use and dyeing efficiency in denim factories while reducing chemicals that can lead to pollution in the process of dyeing denim. As a Stony Creek Colors stakeholder, Fashion for Good will monitor the progress of the initiative. While Levis previously worked with Springfield, Tennessee, Stony Creek Colors advanced the eco-needle in the fashion industry, Amsterdams Fashion for Good’s presence is an asset that will speed a product to market. more natural indigo. The textile industry must move towards safer, renewable and regenerative inputs, said Katrin Ley, managing director of Fashion for Good, in December. Stony Creek Colors’ innovation is driving this change, and we’re excited to be working closely with them and our partners to bring this to market.

