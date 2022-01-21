Fashion
Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to THIS $80,000 Versace Couture Dress
Sarah Jessica Parker got nostalgic after the final episode of the SATC reboot And Just Like That… hit screens Thursday.
The 56-year-old actress, famous for playing Carrie Bradshaw on the show, delved into the writer’s archive of outfits in the show’s eighth episode, including the incredible $80,000 Versace Couture she wore in the penultimate episode of the original series.
In 2004, when Carrie moved to Paris in season six, episode 19, An American Girl in Paris, Part Une, she was seen in the ‘Mille Feuille’ dress and after appearing on Thursday’s show, SJP s took to Instagram to pay tribute to the dress.
Wow: Sarah Jessica Parker got nostalgic after the latest episode of SATC And Just Like That… reboot hit screens on Thursday
Incredible: In 2004, when Carrie moved to Paris in season six, episode 19, An American Girl in Paris, Part Une, she was seen in the "Mille Feuille" dress
On the photo-sharing site, Sarah shared a pair of snaps with her 7.7 million people, including a photo from the final scene of And Just Like That… Episode Eight, titled Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered, and a photo of An American Girl in Paris. , First part.
She added a caption alongside reading: ‘We found her. Slipped in. Caught up. It’s been so long. She had a lot to share. Short and hard to say goodbye again. Episode 8 by @justlikethatmax, available to stream now on @hbomax. X, SJ’.
In the episode, Carrie reveals to her realtor friend Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury, in her house that she’s been “sitting around in her 20s, 30s and 40s” all week, while sorting her clothes. .
She then tells Seema to hold on to see “her pride and joy”, and unveils the Versace Couture Mille Feuille dress worn when she was in Paris.
Slithered in: She added a caption alongside reading: ‘We found her. Slipped in. Caught up. It’s been so long. She had a lot to share. Short and hard to say goodbye again. Episode 8 by @justlikethatmax, available to stream now on @hbomax. X, SJ’
Wow! The dress was later revealed to cost $80,000
Incredible: When Carrie moves to Paris to be with Aleksandr Petrovsky, she naturally brings a series of sensational ensembles, the most breathtaking of which is undoubtedly the Versace dream dress.
When Carrie moves to Paris to be with Aleksandr Petrovsky, she naturally brings a series of sensational ensembles, the most breathtaking of which is undoubtedly the Versace dream dress.
As she adjusts to her new European life, she has to go out to dinner with the artists but she leaves her on her bed and she ends up sleeping only in a dress.
She explains to Seema that she wore the dress twice, once in Paris and once in her apartment. She said of the dress: ‘Versace…
Incredible: While Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones are the main characters of Sex And The City, the fifth main star of the series is undoubtedly Carrie’s iconic wardrobe, and the episode of this week of And Just Like That… takes a look at some of her old looks
The big move: She went to Paris at the end of the series in 2004
“I’ve only worn it twice, once in Paris and once here just for fun. I sat here at this window and ate a whole bunch of Jiffy Puffs.
The episode ends with Carrie sitting at her window, wearing the dress and eating candies.
The dress was later revealed to cost $80,000.
Speaking of the dress at the end of the original series, costume designer Patricia Field said, “Some people make these crochet doily dresses that they put on dolls and run over a toilet paper roll.”
“They crochet this dress for a doll and the dress is really big, then you just put the doll on the toilet paper roll and she’s in their bathroom…
wow! Speaking about the dress when the original series ended, Patricia said, “Some people make these crochet doily dresses that they put on dolls and they go over a roll of toilet paper.
Amazing: The dress is named after the multi-layered dessert and is almost identical to the one worn by Natalia Vodianova in an iconic 2003 Alice in Wonderland-themed shot for Vogue by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Grace Coddington
Hmm… She also gave a glimpse of the dirndl she wore in season two
“I always thought it was hysterical. That’s what that dress meant to me. When we shot [the next-to-last episode], Carrie was waiting for Aleksandre to come to her hotel room in Paris, and finally he showed up very late…
‘This dress is huge. I put this dress on the bed and it literally covered the bed. It was the perfect princess moment.
The dress is named after the layered dessert and is nearly identical to the one worn by Natalia Vodianova in an iconic 2003 Alice in Wonderland-themed shot for Vogue by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Grace Coddington.
Changes: In 1999 Season 2, Episode 4, titled They Shoot Bachelors, Don’t They?, Carrie spends an all-nighter at the club with her pals before arriving late for a shoot for the New York Magazine.
