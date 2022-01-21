Amazon’s creepy new futuristic retail store will dress you up using AI





Amazon’s AI will recommend styles tailored to the shopper’s needs, while Dressing Rooms have items delivered at the touch of a button on the touchscreen

Amazon announced plans to open a physical clothing store that deploys AI to help shoppers and offers high-tech fitting rooms equipped with a digital dashboard that makes the experience much more convenient. This isn’t Amazon’s first attempt at a point of sale, given that the company is already expanding to its cashierless stores. To make shopping even easier for humans, the company has already partnered with other brands to expand its Just Walk Out platform. Essentially, customers walk into a store, scan their cards, load supplies into a cart, and simply walk out without any hassle at checkout. Now, Amazon seems to be looking to make the process of buying clothes in person as easy as possible. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Amazon Puts Palm Scanner at Gigs, But Artists Aren’t Buying It The first one Amazon Style (among many planned) the store will open to The Americana shoppers at the brand’s Los Angeles premises later this year. Amazon is really, really trying to sell the idea of ​​an algorithm-assisted fashion shopping experience, and it might actually work. The company claims that its machine learning algorithms will offer real-time personalized recommendations to fashion shoppers as they browse the stores clothing collection. A code scanned using the Amazon Shopping app is enough for the algorithm to take action and recommend items that may interest the buyer. There’s no special sauce here, as it works the same as content recommendation algorithms on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Of course, shoppers will also be able to refine their preferences with parameters such as color, style and fit to receive recommendations which they are more likely to try on and buy.

Sounds like a scary good dream

With the Amazon Shopping app, fashion shoppers can send selected items to a fitting room, which is equipped with a touchscreen device. This device actually serves as a digital catalog and an AI fashion assistant for shoppers to find details such as similar clothing options and rate them. What’s really convenient is that they can request more variations of an item or different sizes from the digital dashboard, which are then delivered to the fitting room within minutes. Additionally, items scanned in-store are automatically saved to the app, allowing customers to revisit the point of sale and purchase without searching the store. Currently, it is unknown if a palm scanner will greet shoppers at these outlets.

For added convenience, items a customer sees online can be requested and sent to the physical store where they can try them on. A simple QR code from the Amazon Shopping app will display all the relevant information shoppers might need, such as size and color availability, a detailed product overview, and customer ratings that may or may not be likely. to be manipulated. The general idea is to save customers from having to comb through shelves and piles of clothes to find the right shade and size. This is something that will actually be a necessity to Amazon‘s Style stores as the company says these outlets will hoard more than double the number of styles compared to an ordinary store of the same size.

