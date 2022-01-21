Kareena Kapoor Khan, Selena Gomez to Kriti Sanon: 6 celebs who showed how to get your shine on in blue dresses





The spate of virtual parties has seen a rise lately. It’s after all a soothing remedy that makes a bad day instantly a good one. Let’s get you to say hello to some glamorous party to get you in the mood to disco. So, are we hinting at taking you through an edit of dresses that seem enticingly apt? Indeed, there’s so much to love about a sparkly dress that barely asks for a handful of accessories to ace your party look. Say a dull day no more because here we have deep shades of blue to keep you colored pretty. So, let’s see how bright a diamond you can be as you hit the party floor with your gang. We took some lessons from celebrities who looked ravishing in blue dresses that had all the shine. Here’s how to style your dress. Malaika Arora Here’s what it looks like to find magic in your gown. The Socha Nahin Tha picked out a blue sequin gown from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu that came with a thigh-high slit and a neckline that was adorned with beads. Just too pretty, make this your cocktail party outfit. Wear it right with accessories like studded jewelery and ankle-strap stilettos. Kareena Kapoor Khan The thigh-high slit that’s worn elegantly. How very typical of Bebo? Proving she’s a sight to behold every minute, her ink blue sequin dress with shoulder pads, turtleneck, full sleeves, and a drape-like detail looked wondrous here. Want to do some colour-blocking? Hot pink strappy stilettos are the big vibe you need. Meghan Markle Here’s the day when the very pregnant former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan defined regality with her flair for dressing elegantly. She wore a Roland Mouret shimmery three-quarter sleeve gown that had a boat neck and a knee-high slit. With a black clutch and ankle-strap stilettos, she finished off her look. Selena Gomez The pro dresser of every red carpet event, she walked the hot girl route for Grammy’s awards in a sparkly plunging neckline strappy gown. This midnight blue cut-out number looked ravishing as it was taken a step higher with hoop earrings. Kriti Sanon A sequin bodycon Bardot dress that has truly besotted. Tell us this mid-length dress you sold with its avant-garde sleeves. It brought both the one-shoulder and off-shoulder detail close in one dress. How often do you come across something similar? It’s a rare and gobsmacking find. Style it with pink pointed-toe pumps and dangler earrings. Priyanka Chopra The stunner who told us that she’s hotter than the tropics and trust us this is no lie. She proves it everyday and her look for the premiere of Baywatch is also proof. The 39-year-old wore a plunging neckline wrap-style dress that bore a high-low hem as it had a thigh-high slit. This full-sleeved sequin ensemble was held tight with a black fabric belt that cinched her waist and black ankle-strap stilettos. Which diva’s sparkly blue dress do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments section. For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it’s too late.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/celebrity-style/kareena-kapoor-khan-selena-gomez-kriti-sanon-6-celebs-who-showed-how-get-your-shine-blue-dresses-1000658 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos