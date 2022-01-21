Virgil Abloh’s Last Fashion Show





There are no bigger shoes to step into than the ones Virgil Abloh designed as he took Louis Vuitton to unimagined heights. The shockwaves of his sudden passing still echo through the gilded walls of the luxury home. It is fitting that Louis Vuitton is still developing a series of tributes to its late artistic director. Last year’s “Virgil Was Here” show in Miami was just the first of a series of tributes to Abloh that LV is planning for the rest of 2022: after that fall- Paris Fashion Week winter 2022, for example, the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collection will benefit from Abloh’s “Post-Modern” grant. Although Louis Vuitton hinted that SS22 would be Abloh’s final runway collection (and Pre-Fall 2022 possibly his final lookbook), the house claims that FW22, dubbed “The th Field,” is actually the latest. presentation of Abloh’s work. Or, at least, that’s the last time we’ll see an offering that primarily includes Abloh’s designs. Set amidst a whimsical ensemble that includes the roof of a house (complete with chimney), a king-size bed, and a banquet table that has seated a live orchestra performing tunes from Abloh’s repertoire composed by Tyler, the FW22 show designer was something old and something new, just like Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022. Models danced and trod on Abloh’s oversized caps, buckled trench coats, signature distorted suits, skirts, faded denim jeans and his original sneaker designs, including the Tactic and the Trainer. Stadium jackets, crystal-embellished truckers and plenty of reworked Vuitton bags, from classic trunks to mini duffle bags and backpacks, were all there. But, while the clothes are a fitting display of Abloh’s creative flair, the show’s goal wasn’t simply to show off luxury goods. If this “Virgil Was Here” show was an ode to the recently deceased Abloh, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 was a commemoration of his ingenuity. Indeed, the presentation was a little more subdued than the previous affair which the monochromatic room and orchestra initially reveal surprisingly somber but barely unsmiling. For example, models hugged bouquets of flowers, but those arrangements were wrapped in faux newspaper, looking more like fish and chips than a crown. Abloh’s clothes don’t lend themselves to a ceremony without a smile, anyway. How could anyone see their tie-dye fur coats or paisley dresses and not think “Fun!” Still, attending the FW22 presentation begs the eternal question: who could possibly follow in Abloh’s footsteps? For now, this is a question to ignore. The entire LV creative team came out again at the end of the presentation, just like in Miami, they helped finish Abloh’s designs before the show by hugging the models and each other as the whole room burst into applause. Some cried, others just smiled. Smoke was coming from the chimney of the house. The final procession of models dressed in white and sporting angelic lace wings reiterated the motif: it was none other than Abloh, a selfless acknowledgment of the designer’s immeasurable impact and lasting legacy. . Tanker Travel Suitcase Porter-Yoshida & Co. Matek Interlock Joggers GmbH

