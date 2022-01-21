Dolly Khanna buys a stake in fashion stock multibagger. Do you own?

Dolly Khanna’s name appeared in the list of individual shareholders of Monte Carlo Fashions, who hold more than 1% of the company’s shares. The information fell into the public domain after the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shared Monte Carlo Fashions shareholding pattern for the recently closed December 2021 quarter on its website. In this company shareholding scheme, the Chennai-based ace investor owns 1% of the company’s equity.

Those analyzing Dolly Khanna’s portfolio for value picks should note that Monte Carlo Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021, as it has sold almost 190% to its shareholders in the last year.

Shareholding of Dolly Khanna in Monte Carlo Fashions

According to the Monte Carlo Fashions shareholding plan for the October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna owns 2,08,004 Monte Carlo Fashions shares, or 1% of the company’s total issued paid-up capital. Interestingly, in the company’s shareholding scheme from July to September 2021, Dolly Khanna’s name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company who owned more than 1% of the company’s shares. This means that Dolly Khann purchased these 2,08,004 shares or 1% stake in the company during the October to December quarter of 2021.

Monte Carlo Fashions share price history

Monte Carlo Fashions stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. According to Monte Carlo Fashions stock price history, over the past year the price of this new Dolly Khanna stock has gone from around 225 to 658, yielding almost 190 percent to its shareholders during this period. This Dolly Khanna stock has also been giving an outstanding return to its shareholders lately. Over the past 6 months, the Monte Carlo Fashions share price has risen by approximately 356 to 658 levels each, appreciating nearly 85% over this time. Likewise, in the last month, this share has gone from 573 to 658 per share, up almost 15% over this period.

Like Dolly Khanna, stock analysts are very bullish on this multibagger stock. They are of the opinion that one can add this meter in one’s stock portfolio for a short term goal of 740. Monte Carlo Fashions share price is today 658 each.

Speaking on the outlook for the Monte Carlo Fashions share price; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director of Choice Broking, said: “This new stock from Dolly Khanna looks positive on the chart setup and one can buy and hold the counter at current levels for a one month target of 740 levels per share holding the stop loss at 600 levels each.”

Warning: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint.

