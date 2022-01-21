Deepika Padukone or Kourtney Kardashian, who wore this red hot bodycon dress better?

The trailer of the much-awaited film Gehraiyaan released on Thursday. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the leading roles, the movie is a modern-day relationship drama. E-promotions for the film have already begun and with that, Deepika has also begun on a fashion spree. Dressed in a bodycon dress, the actress looked red hot in recent photos going viral on the internet. And guess what, Kourtney Kardashian has also worn the same dress in the past!

Making a bold sartorial choice, Deepika opted for a red leather dress with a risqu neckline from the Mil Maria label. It featured a halter neck with a keyhole cut in the front. Deepika, of course, pulled it off with extreme glam and confidence.

Letting her striking red dress take the center stage, she went without accessory. Yes, she ditched the jewels and styled the look quite minimally. For the glam, she went with her go-to dewy make-up look enhanced with highlighter, nude lips and a bit of blush. Her eye make-up was on point with well-defined brows, mascara-laden lashes and black eyeliner.

Deepika Padukone in red leather dress. (Picture: Twitter)

Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, wore this dress last year around Halloween. Just like Deepika, she also styled it minimally with nude-hued make-up and without accessories. The corset-style bodice perfectly accentuated her curves. However, Kourtney flaunted a sleek hair look unlike Deepikas wavy open braids set in a side parting.

We cant decide who wore the dress better and are eagerly waiting for Deepika Padukone to serve more fashion-savvy looks. Even though she is seen wearing neutral-tone outfits in the trailer, we loved the way she kickstarted the film promotions.

Watch the Gehraiyaan trailer here:

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February.