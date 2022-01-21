Manushi Chhillar in this skater dress is our favorite version of the midweek blues | fashion trends





The latest fashion trend in metallic mini dresses is enough to stop traffic and let us down this winter is former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, whose sizzling look in a skater dress is our favorite version of mid-century blues. week. If you’re looking for the hottest update to your party wardrobe, Manushi is here to sort out your fashion woes with her smoldering photos that look perfect for grabbing attention on your next sultry outing. Speaking to her social media handle last month, Manushi had shared a slew of photos which showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in a metallic blue skater dress. The images showed the diva wearing a sultry mini dress made from hand-woven metallic polymer fabric. Featuring a simple round neckline with cutout sleeve detailing, the mini dress sported a metallic striped bust with a strappy back and finished with a flared skirt. Held at the waist with a structured belt, the skater dress featured cutouts at the waist to add punch. Sweeping back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Manushi decided to go without accessories to let her sexy ensemble do the talking. Dressed in a pop of pink lip gloss, the diva upped the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in brows. Striking sensational poses for the camera, Manushi set the internet on fire. She captioned the images simply with blue heart emojis and we’re in awe. The set is credited to Indian fashion designer, Amit Aggarwal’s eponymous label which boasts of a new and inimitable tailoring language, lightweight garments in voluminous shapes using recycled materials and innovative patterns combined with intricate fabrications. inspired by science, which is evident in its design. ideology today. The metallic skater dress originally costs 38,500 on the creator’s site. Manushi Chhillar’s metallic skater dress by Amit Aggarwal (amitaggarwal.com) Manushi Chhillar was styled by famous fashion designer Sheefa J Gilani. Mini dresses are perfect fashion ensembles for parties, cruises, vacations, pre-spring or travel. With the resumption of outdoor gatherings and the holiday spirit here to lift our spirits, we can’t help but imagine ourselves donning fun and exuberant ensembles like the Manushis mini dress which is a perfect fashion inspiration .

