Virgil Abloh dreams big with posthumous Louis Vuitton collection – WWD





Dream big. If there’s one lesson Virgil Abloh taught the fashion industry, it’s that boundless imagination pays off. The late designer’s latest menswear collection for Louis Vuitton encapsulated childhood themes and touches of surrealism that ran through his eight collections for the French luxury house. On a sky-blue set dubbed the Louis Dreamhouse, models, dancers and an orchestra came together for a tiered performance that drew a moving standing ovation from an audience that included luxury mogul Bernard Arnault, the wife of Abloh Shannon and celebrities such as J Balvin, Victor Cruz, Naomi Campbell, Venus Williams and Tyler, the Creator, who wrote the soundtrack. (Campbell returned to perform on a second “friends and family” show.) The event began with acrobatic dancers appearing to bounce up a flight of stairs leading to the stage, as members of Britain’s Chineke Orchestra, which champions the diversity of classical music, launched under the direction of the famous conductor Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel. Louis Vuitton, man fall 2022

Giovanni Giannoni / WWD The collection was 95% complete at the time of Abloh’s unexpected death from cancer in November at the age of 41, and bore all of his signatures, with a strong romantic undertone reminiscent of his flower-studded Spring 2020 collection. , presented on the picturesque Place Dauphine. It manifested in ethereal touches, like a few mannequins dressed in ivory outfits, sporting white lace kite-like wings; basketball caps wrapped in bridal veils and an all-over print blending the house’s signature monogram with a 19th-century pastel-hued floral tapestry pattern. Abloh’s love of art was reflected in outfits incorporating tapestry renditions of paintings by Gustave Courbet and Giorgio de Chirico. His sportswear roots have carried over into varsity jackets covered in cartoons of wizards, animals, cherubs, clouds and the Grim Reaper – although he has recently advocated for tailoring, reflected in suits and coats with exaggerated shoulders. Louis Vuitton, man fall 2022

Giovanni Giannoni / WWD Accessories added a surreal touch, with bucket bags shaped like paint cans and a Keepall weekend bag in a semi-transparent Damier pattern that seemed suspended in space. It was all part of what the house called Abloh’s childhood ideology: to see the world through the unbroken eyes of a child. “Through this lens, the membrane between reality and imagination is non-existent. Dreams can come true,” Vuitton said in the collection notes. Speaking after the show, an emotional Benji B, who oversaw the music direction for all of Abloh’s collections at Vuitton, said the designer wanted to bring a sense of theater to the show, which was the first clothing show. Vuitton men’s physicals in Paris in 18 months. The score was arranged by Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai, a favorite of the two men, making it a truly international project. Naomi Campbell and Shannon Abloh

Stéphane Feugère/WWD “I just want to be around people who really understand the mission. It’s not a job for them, it’s a kind of emotional creative investment, and understanding the culture that V brought to Vuitton and everything that we brought, because as you know, every show is a cocktail and an incredible collage, a tapestry of references from everywhere,” the producer said. “I really wanted it to be a party.” While Tyler composed eight new tracks for the show, the final song was a track from his 2017 album “Flower Boy” titled “See You Again.” Members of Abloh’s design studio walked out to thunderous applause, lingering on the runway to hug the models. Referring to his self-taught journey to the pinnacle of luxury, Abloh used to tell his followers, “You can do it too.” His wife pledged to continue her efforts to support the education of academically promising black students. If they are at a loss for inspiration, they have only to look at his work: it is a testimony to the power of blue sky thought. SEE ALSO: Virgil Abloh dies of cancer aged 41 Louis Vuitton CEO Talks Latest Virgil Abloh Collection and Succession Plans ‘Virgil Was Here’: A Look at the Life and Death of Virgil Abloh

