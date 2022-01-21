Now that the miniskirt is back, is it time I started wearing tights again? | Fashion





Btights are lacking in Marmite fashion. If you like them, you look forward to the first day of September or October when it’s okay to stop pretending the end of summer exists on these shores and layer a thick pair of tights under your dress. You have a strong opinion on the optimal number of denarii and can debate at length the relative merits of Falke and Wolford. You could happily give a Ted Talk on whether the modern Edie Sedgwick jazz vibe of a matte pair is more chic than the sheen of a velvet or satin finish. The other side, my side, would rather brave horizontal snow and sleet with bare legs than be seen dead in pairs. In fashion, not wearing tights has long been a badge of honor. Around the time that tottering in high heels all day stopped signaling elegance and started making you look a little unhinged, going bare-legged took over as the style amounted to a club tie. Going bare-legged in the winter requires a high wind chill tolerance and, depending on your skin color, a time-consuming fake tan habit. Still, the bare-legged brigade eschews pantyhose because we think it looks better. Sign up for our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest stories, plus a curated list of our weekly highlights. I guess this is all an elaborate justification for the fact that I stopped wearing tights because no one else in the front row wore them and they felt a little scruffy. Going barelegged made me feel like a competitor. Style is a way of emphasizing something, as Susan Sontag said, and black tights feel like giving up, throwing in the towel. In the 2000s, when Prada was a knee-length skirt, and in the 2010s, when the midi skirt reigned supreme, going bare-legged didn’t mean getting cold. I could wear ankle boots with socks, a long skirt and a coat, and I was technically bare-legged but only a tiny bit of flesh was exposed. Black pantyhose used to feel like giving up, like throwing in the towel But now the mini is back. Not just in the theoretical sense of fashion week, but in real life. Skirts and dresses are shorter on the covers of magazines and in shop windows, but also on the street, on the bus, in the park. And going without pantyhose while wearing a skirt that ends above the knee requires a double dose of bravery, not only in the face of the cold but to feel exposed and naked. That’s why, while hems are rising, tights are making a comeback. It’s the season to start wearing stockings again American Vogue title in September, a statement that surely wouldn’t have been given the green light by editor-in-chief and bare-legged warrior queen Anna Wintour until this year. The revival of black tights started with polka dot sheers or tights covered in fancy graphic logos, the edgy tights being a way for opaque-skeptics like me to get back to wearing tights without losing face. Amina Muaddi, Rihanna’s favorite shoe designer, and 100% the kind of hardcore fashionista who wouldn’t have been seen dead in tights until recently, has designed a range for Wolford which includes a pair with a black lace leg and a plain sheer leg, and high-shine latex stirrup dance tights. But crystal points and fishnets are just the gateway drug to the hard stuff that draws us all in: real opaque black pantyhose. The bravado of bare legs was cast aside in ancient times, along with impulsive urban escapades and lip gloss incompatible with masks. Reader, I’m putting my tights back on. M&S Autograph 100 denier merino wool, since you ask. The world has really changed.

