Marin strips naked for Gojo reveals his true feelings

The first two episodes of My Dress-Up Darling primarily focused on Marin and Gojo’s cosplay mission together – which sets him apart from his peers.

My darling dressing is a charming rom-com anime series in the winter 2022 anime lineup, and is already proving to be another example of how the seinen and shojo genres have recently found some overlap. This may be because the series focuses more on the technical side of the main characters’ hobbies than generic high school hijinks.

Until now, My darling dressingremains coy about the relationship between the two main characters, with any potential romance taking precedence over their shared passion for sewing and clothing. It’s easy to predict the behaviors of Gojo Wakana and Kitagawa Marin, but the series keeps their relationship firmly platonic, with cosplay being the only thing that keeps them together. Marin isn’t too quick to see Gojo in a romantic light, and vice versa.





Marin’s friendly view of Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling





Episodes 1 and 2 of My darling dressing let it be clear that if Marin is a colored man Gyaru kind and a friendly person, she’s not one to just hook up with any guy she meets. Marin’s first love is cosplay, which is the basis of his budding friendship with Gojo. To her, he is a business partner and advisor, nothing more, and she would ask a girl exactly the same.

In episode 1, she only asked Gojo to turn away while she undressed out of modesty – then that modesty went out the window in episode 2. Marin visited Gojo’s room without a care in the world , even if it was a big problem for him. She barely commented on the novelty of being in a boy’s room before she got straight to business and stripped casually, wearing only a bikini for body measurement purposes. Marin didn’t feel the least bit embarrassed or embarrassed about it – unlike the restless Gojo – and they did the measuring with minimal antics to get in the way, other than some slight teasing from Marin. .





It’s a bold move for a girl to visit a boy she barely knows and get naked like that, rather than having another girl or her mom take the measurements. Obviously, Marin deeply trusts Gojo as a friend and business partner, and doesn’t expect him to take advantage of her in any form. Her confidence is well placed so far, and it strongly suggests that she doesn’t see their relationship in a romantic or erotic light. For Marin, it’s about the work, not the people involved. Her favorite cosplay is what’s in play.

Marin, Gojo and the tone of my dressing Darling





Although My darling dressing looks like a pure shojo story or shojo-style shonen, it’s actually a seinen, which may reflect Marin’s attitude towards Gojo and the overall tone of the anime. The “rules” of what constitutes a seinen aren’t ironclad, but this series focuses more on the technical aspects of a hobby than general high school hijinks, which can help set it apart from stories standard of shonen and shojo.





Perhaps that’s why Marin’s focus is entirely on cosplay rather than a possible romance with Gojo, and viewers should obviously have a similar attitude. Older readers, who already had their fill of lively high school shenanigans like Horimiya Where Komi can’t communicate, may be ready for an anime that dives deeper into niche territory, and Marin’s platonic attitude helps lead the way.

Likewise, Marin’s carefree and platonic attitude around Gojo makes it clear that this is a feel-good comedy series, not a drama or a steamy romance – even if the story might take romantic tones later. It’s all about cosplay fun and passion for craftsmanship, and viewers can relax and have fun exploring the world of cosplay with Marin and Gojo. Anyone who’s had enough of conventional teenage anime novels will have a great time with My beloved dressing.





