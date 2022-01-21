Sarah Jessica Parker wears a Versace dress again on SATC Revival





In his feelings! Sarah Jessica Parker got a little emotional looking at her iconic Versace dress from last season of sex and the city make a big reappearance in the revival series of shows, And just like that. Carrie Bradshaw originally wore the iconic olive green dress as she waited for her boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov) to return to their hotel room in Paris. Fast forward to the Thursday, Jan. 20, episode of the HBO Max series and Carrie pulled out the princess dress again. Filming the scene in a dress she wore nearly two decades before made for quite an emotional moment. The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram hours before the episode aired to share a before and after photo with a heartfelt caption. We found her. Slipped in. Caught up. It’s been so long. She had a lot to share. Short and hard to say goodbye again, she captioned her post, adding her signature X, SJ. The touching tribute to the dress that went through it all clearly resonated with fans, as Parkers fans immediately jumped into the comments section. Stunning both times, one user wrote, while another said, God I love this dress. So happy she came back for another viewing. Another person added: Favorite scene. Oh my God. I’m so glad you brought back the iconic dress. Nothing made me happier! Luckily, this dress along with hundreds of other outfits from the original series have been safely stored in the Hocus Pocus stars personal archives. Costume designer danny santiago and Molly Rogers relied heavily on the extensive vintage clothing diary when deciding which outfits to use in the Revival series. Having access to all of Sarah Jessicas archives was so awesome, Santiago said exclusively We Weekly. I think it’s probably the only show where you have someone who actually saved all of those amazing, beloved pieces. He went on to explain that the Mystery Archive is everything a fan would expect it to be, noting that it’s filled with so many beautiful things. While a handful of items made a big comeback, like the purple Fendi baguette bag and the Prada snakeskin shoes, the costume designers made sure not to overdo it, they chose the items with great care and looked for the perfect moment to showcase them. We let the belt Roger have his moment of not using it five times, Rogers said of the studded belt Carrie first wore in the 2008 film. We wanted to highlight these treasures because fans really love them. They want to see them again. Hear Hollywood’s top stars share their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



