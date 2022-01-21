Tyler, The Creator Soundtracks Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show – VIBE.com





Tyler, The Creator provided the music for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, which debuted on Thursday (Jan. 20) in Paris. The showing presented the final collection Virgil Abloh designed for the luxury brand before his unexpected death in November 2021 at the age of 41, which shocked fans and rocked the fashion industry. On Twitter, a fan asked the “WUSYANAME” rapper if he composed the soundtrack for the runway show to which Tyler, The Creator responded with a simple “bingo” confirming his involvement in the event. bingo https://t.co/iYBbsHHqOa — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 20, 2022 The Grammy Award-winning rapper also highlighted the artists who played the music and their “GENIUS minds” on Instagram. Tyler, The Creator, and Virgil Abloh developed a close relationship over time. During an interview with Fast Company, Tyler shared more about their connection. “When I first met Virgil, I think 2012, with Kanye, of course, blah, blah. When he was doing the Pyrex and Been Trill stuff, I was just like…’This is gross.’ But again, me and [A$AP] Rocky thought we hated each other! So anything that they were on, I was just instantly like, ‘Nah, fu*k that.’ Right?” he revealed. “And then once he started doing the more recent stuff, Off-White stuff, I was just like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.’ But I still knew him. I would kind of mock it, whatever. And then I always see him here and there. He was always super nice.” The 30-year-old continued to explain, “And then time going on, we just started getting a cool relationship. And then he got the Louis Vuitton thing and I was so hyped. I was like, ‘Oh, he went there. A guy that looks like me did that. Fire.’” The fashion show took place at the Carreau du Temple and was described by Louis Vuitton as Virgil Abloh presenting “familiar objects in imaginative ways.” A preview for the runway show shared on instagram explained that “a mind-expanding interior of ideas opens a door to the runway.” Celebrities such as rapper IDK, Yasiin Bey, Naomi Campbell, and more attended the Paris show. Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show above and view images from the show below. IDK attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton A model, bag detail, walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Francois Durand/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Francois Durand/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Francois Durand/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Naomi Campbell attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton Tyler, The Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton Venus Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton Yasiin Bey attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2022 in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vibe.com/lifestyle/fashion/tyler-the-creator-virgil-abloh-louis-vuitton-mens-fall-winter-final-collection-1234643837/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos