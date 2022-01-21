How a Hugely Popular Fashion Trend That Dominated Stone Age African Civilizations Suggests a 50,000-Year-Old Social Network





Scientists have uncovered what they believe to be a 50,000-year-old social network, possibly the oldest in the world, thanks to Stone Age jewelry scattered across southern and eastern Africa. It is believed that humans started wearing beads around 75,000 years ago, making them one of the earliest forms of human adornment. For a study recently published in the journalNature, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, examined more than 1,500 ancient pearls excavated from 31 sites in an 1,800-mile region and found that, despite disparities in the communities, they made almost identical doughnut-shaped beads. , ostrich shell beads, often of the same thickness and diameter. “People created them to communicate symbolic messages, like today we might wear a wedding ring, to indicate something about social status, wealth or position in society,” said Jennifer Miller, co-author of the study. CNN. Similarities in beads from different regions suggest a cohesive social network spanning a great distance, linking the south of the continent to the east. Beads may have been traded between groups as a sign of alliance or the trend may have spread from one community to another. “Maybe people would have seen this new thing that people were wearing or making and thought, ‘Oh, that’s so cool. And then imitated it,” Miller added, noting that this was the first cultural evidence of contact between these distant colonies. “It’s kind of mind-boggling that these people, who lived 40,000 to 50,000 years ago, had some sort of social network that stretched such a long distance.” Evidence of this social network disappears around 33,000 years ago, when pearls seem to die out in the south. (The practice of bead making reappears 19,000 years ago.) At the time, there was a drought in East Africa as the tropical rain belt shifted south, potentially causing flooding which could have disrupted communication between the regions. Through this combination of paleoenvironmental proxies, climate models and archaeological data, we can see the link between climate change and cultural behavior, said Miller co-author Yiming Wang. Technology Explorer. Studying the beads in depth, experts hope, will help us understand social dynamics in Africa at the end of the Pleistocene, around 126,000 to 11,700 years ago. It’s like following a trail of breadcrumbs, Miller told theGuardian. Pearls are clues, scattered in time and space, just waiting to be noticed. To follow Artnet News on Facebook:





