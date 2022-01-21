Fashion
How to dress for winter [Video] | UB today
It’s a familiar story: you’re accepted to BU and you spend the fall semester in awe of New England. The changing leaves, the breeze from the river, the first snowfall of December, everything is beautiful and you say to yourself, Hey, Boston ain’t so bad!
Enter: January. This first snowfall turns into a week of back-to-back snowfall, with white snow banks rising and temperatures dropping to minus 10 with the wind chill. Walking to class becomes Surprise Extreme Cardio (who doesn’t love their wind tunnel with a side of ice skating?), and by the time you hit your first day of single-digit time, you start to wonder, Why did I move to Boston?
But don’t pack your bags yet for those of you still reeling from your first cold snap, UB today is here to help. We’ve rounded up five essentials for surviving your very first (or 50th) New England winter, from gloves that keep your fingers warm to heavy-duty moisturizer. And don’t forget to watch our video from veteran New England outdoorsman Hutch Hutchinson (GRS15), a Questrom keynote speaker, offering clothing tips for all winter weather, from chilly days to blizzards.
And remember, folks: when in doubt, lay down.
Stay warm, BU!
Boots with serious traction
When the temperature drops to single digits, it’s time for fashion to retire to run. You’re going to want a sturdy pair of boots to keep you stable when the ice hits the pavement (so you won’t). Look for waterproof boots that lace up past your ankles (no rolled ankles this winter, please!) and have thick soles with lots of treads. Remember, if you plan to wear the highly recommended thick merino wool socks with your boots, you might want to go up a half size. Or, you can opt for faux fur boots to keep your feet warm right off the bat.
To look for: Boots from trusted retailers like LL Bean or Sorel. In a pinch, Doc Martens (or similar brands) with thick socks (preferably merino wool) also work.
Gloves that are not from a pharmacy or convenience store
No hate for CVS or Walgreens, but those thin poly-blend gloves they sell at the register just don’t cut it on a cold Boston January day. Instead, invest in a pair of thick waterproof gloves or mittens to keep your fingers warm this winter. Go for leather (or vegan leather), or look for descriptors like fleece-lined, insulated, or thermal, all of which will keep your numbers from freezing when it freezes. And if you only have pharmacy gloves: diaper, diaper, diaper.
To look for: Foldable but powerful gloves like these of LL Bean or a pair of touchscreen down mittens by Eddie Bauer.
A coat that covers the knees (at least)
There’s a reason everyone in Boston looks like a trash bag with paws in the winter, the more your coat looks like a blanket, the better. Hey, your bottom half needs to stay warm too! Hooded parkas that hit your knees or lower are your best bet for those freezing winter winds. Although quality jackets can come at a steep price, we can’t say the splurge isn’t worth it. If you’re watching your spending, trying second-hand, or finding someone with a Costco membership, there are great deals online and in warehouses.
To look for: Long puffy coats like this Parka REI Co-op or this MPG parka from Costco.
Powerful moisturizer
Winter does a double blow to your skin, thanks to cold temperatures outside and dry, dusty radiators blasting inside. Keep your face happy and dandruff-free this season with a thicker winter-grade moisturizer, just make sure it’s non-comedogenic. (Check out our tips for tackling dry skin and mask here.) Lips, too, can end up scalier than grandma’s pie crust, so find a good balm and use it liberally.
To look for: Products with ceramides or hyaluronic acid, like this one CeraVe Cream where Neutrogena Hydrating Gel-Cream.
An ice scraper and shovel
To have a car? Then you’ll need a good ice scraper and snow shovel handy for those mornings when you need to be somewhere at 9 o’clock sharp, and the four inches that fell overnight seem to be trying to make you late. (Not today, snow!)
To look for: A snow brush and a double-ended scraper like this one of Home Depot and a shovel sharp edge for pushing and shoveling.
Explore related topics:
Sources
2/ https://www.bu.edu/articles/2022/how-to-dress-for-winter/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022