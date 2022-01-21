How to dress for winter [Video] | UB today

It’s a familiar story: you’re accepted to BU and you spend the fall semester in awe of New England. The changing leaves, the breeze from the river, the first snowfall of December, everything is beautiful and you say to yourself, Hey, Boston ain’t so bad!

Enter: January. This first snowfall turns into a week of back-to-back snowfall, with white snow banks rising and temperatures dropping to minus 10 with the wind chill. Walking to class becomes Surprise Extreme Cardio (who doesn’t love their wind tunnel with a side of ice skating?), and by the time you hit your first day of single-digit time, you start to wonder, Why did I move to Boston?

But don’t pack your bags yet for those of you still reeling from your first cold snap, UB today is here to help. We’ve rounded up five essentials for surviving your very first (or 50th) New England winter, from gloves that keep your fingers warm to heavy-duty moisturizer. And don’t forget to watch our video from veteran New England outdoorsman Hutch Hutchinson (GRS15), a Questrom keynote speaker, offering clothing tips for all winter weather, from chilly days to blizzards.

And remember, folks: when in doubt, lay down.

Stay warm, BU!

Boots with serious traction

When the temperature drops to single digits, it’s time for fashion to retire to run. You’re going to want a sturdy pair of boots to keep you stable when the ice hits the pavement (so you won’t). Look for waterproof boots that lace up past your ankles (no rolled ankles this winter, please!) and have thick soles with lots of treads. Remember, if you plan to wear the highly recommended thick merino wool socks with your boots, you might want to go up a half size. Or, you can opt for faux fur boots to keep your feet warm right off the bat.

To look for: Boots from trusted retailers like LL Bean or Sorel. In a pinch, Doc Martens (or similar brands) with thick socks (preferably merino wool) also work.

Gloves that are not from a pharmacy or convenience store

No hate for CVS or Walgreens, but those thin poly-blend gloves they sell at the register just don’t cut it on a cold Boston January day. Instead, invest in a pair of thick waterproof gloves or mittens to keep your fingers warm this winter. Go for leather (or vegan leather), or look for descriptors like fleece-lined, insulated, or thermal, all of which will keep your numbers from freezing when it freezes. And if you only have pharmacy gloves: diaper, diaper, diaper.

To look for: Foldable but powerful gloves like these of LL Bean or a pair of touchscreen down mittens by Eddie Bauer.

A coat that covers the knees (at least)

There’s a reason everyone in Boston looks like a trash bag with paws in the winter, the more your coat looks like a blanket, the better. Hey, your bottom half needs to stay warm too! Hooded parkas that hit your knees or lower are your best bet for those freezing winter winds. Although quality jackets can come at a steep price, we can’t say the splurge isn’t worth it. If you’re watching your spending, trying second-hand, or finding someone with a Costco membership, there are great deals online and in warehouses.

To look for: Long puffy coats like this Parka REI Co-op or this MPG parka from Costco.

Powerful moisturizer

Winter does a double blow to your skin, thanks to cold temperatures outside and dry, dusty radiators blasting inside. Keep your face happy and dandruff-free this season with a thicker winter-grade moisturizer, just make sure it’s non-comedogenic. (Check out our tips for tackling dry skin and mask here.) Lips, too, can end up scalier than grandma’s pie crust, so find a good balm and use it liberally.

To look for: Products with ceramides or hyaluronic acid, like this one CeraVe Cream where Neutrogena Hydrating Gel-Cream.

An ice scraper and shovel

To have a car? Then you’ll need a good ice scraper and snow shovel handy for those mornings when you need to be somewhere at 9 o’clock sharp, and the four inches that fell overnight seem to be trying to make you late. (Not today, snow!)

To look for: A snow brush and a double-ended scraper like this one of Home Depot and a shovel sharp edge for pushing and shoveling.