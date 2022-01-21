A business leader keeps Orillia fresh and supports the community

“If you want to have a business in a small town like Orillia, you have to get out into the community,” says Steve Orr, well known for his support of causes, groups

When I first walked into Dapper Depot, a small men’s clothing store on Mississaga Street, I was amazed. It was the wide selection of products that impressed me.

As far as clothing and fashion goes, this small retail establishment seemed to have just about everything a man could need or want – from fine suits and formal shirts to sturdy jackets, caps and jeans.

And then there was the owner, a nice guy who, if he wasn’t helping a customer choose the right style or size, was discussing an upcoming community fundraising event.

Although I have become a regular customer over the years, I was curious and decided to find out more about Dapper Depot. Owned by local resident Steve Orr, the men’s boutique has been a welcome addition to downtown Orillia for 22 years.

“I wanted to have a store like the ones I shopped at years ago,” said Orr, who is in her 70s. “A traditional men’s clothing store that offers everything: shirts, ties, pants and suits, as well as pajamas, robes, wallets, jackets and hats. It has worked for me for the past two decades.

Originally from the Weston neighborhood of Toronto, Orr started working in retail immediately after graduating from a business and commerce program at Weston Collegiate.

“My best friend from school worked at Bonita Shoes in Yorkdale Mall and asked me if I would be interested in a job there. We worked together in sales and we did pretty well.

Before long, Orr was visited at the store by someone who turned out to be a headhunter. He approached Orr with an offer to work with a growing menswear company.

That company was Thrifty’s Just Pants and after accepting a position at the Fairview Mall in Toronto, Orr began a career with the company which proved to be one of the highlights of his life.

Thrifty’s started as a stand-alone store at the corner of Church and Queen streets in Toronto before expanding into malls. Orr explained that Thrifty’s was owned by the Lerman family of Toronto, with Dylex, one of Canada’s largest clothing conglomerates, owning 49% of the company.

“It was in the early 1970s when I joined the business and I was making about $90 a week,” Orr said. “Just to give you an idea, at the time the price of a pair of unwashed, 14oz Levi’s – still made in a place called California – was $9.95.”

New branches began opening around Toronto “like wildfire,” said Orr, whose job included opening and managing stores at the Eaton Center and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, among other places.

“For some reason they [Lerman family] really enjoyed what I was doing for them and was treated like family. Not only have I been involved in buying businesses and given the opportunity to open and manage new locations, but they have also included me on many family outings. I remember courtside seats at Maple Leaf Gardens watching the Toronto Buffalo Braves. It was a wonderful moment.

Orr’s Thrifty adventure ended in the 1980s when the Lerman family decided to sell their business to Dylex. Eventually, Thrifty’s stores were renamed Bluenotes.

After leaving Thrifty’s, Orr started a successful video game business in the Midland area where he and his family spent years living at Lake Orr (no family ties!).

After a few years of counting neighborhoods and doing a lot of fishing, Orr and his family decided to move closer to the countryside and pursue Orr’s dream of owning his own men’s clothing business.

“It’s my passion and it’s what I think I can do best. I had the confidence to sell myself. And if you can sell yourself, you can sell what you sell. That’s how I think I succeeded. I could sell without being pushy,” Orr explained.

“When we decided to leave Toronto, Orillia seemed like a natural person. We loved the small town atmosphere, the friendly people and the beautiful waterfront of Lake Couchiching,” he said.

Orr’s entrepreneurial dream began to come true when he met local real estate agent, Will Davis, who not only found commercial space for Orr, but also a home for his family. They moved in September 1999 and Orr opened Dapper Depot a few months later on Peter Street.

“It was difficult at first,” admits Orr. “There were Tom’s, Louis and T Bruno men’s clothing stores downtown when I started. Bruno was the king of the downtown castle at the time, so I knew it was going to be tough. All high-end suppliers were loyal to Bruno.

But it wasn’t long before the other store owners retired or closed up shop. Orr said the shift in competition, along with the sidewalk selling opportunities, was what boosted his business.

“I was offered prime seats at the clearance sales, thanks to the support of Robert Lamb and Dave Bourgeois of the DOMB [Downtown Orillia Management Board]. With the help of my wife and son, we would settle in and work all day – the volume of business was incredible. It was the height of sidewalk sales,” Orr said. “The streets were just packed with people.

A few years after opening, Dapper Depot moved to its current location on Mississaga Street, where Orr has developed a devoted clientele over the years.

“It’s been my bread and butter for sure,” Orr said, “but what I enjoy the most is getting to know my customers and the local community.”

“If you’re going to have a business in a small town like Orillia, you have to move into the community. If you’re not, you don’t stand a chance.

Orr soon became involved with local non-profit community organizations, the first of which was the Orillia Vocal Ensemble under the direction of Roy Menagh.

“It’s a pay-forward group,” said Orr, who sponsored the organization for seven years. “All of the money we’ve raised has supported non-profit organizations, like a local women’s shelter or other community cause.”

Dapper Depot and Orr have also sponsored the Orillia Concert Band for the past three seasons, not to mention many other music and arts organizations and events over the years. You’ll usually see the front door of Orr’s shop covered in posters informing his customers of upcoming community events.

Of all his community support, Orr says he’s most proud of his involvement with the Orillia Youth Center.

Orr was instrumental in launching the annual Roots North Revisited concerts which support the Youth Center. When working on a fundraising plan, Orr suggested a music festival and instead of starting a new one, came up with the idea of ​​building on the existing Roots North Festival, which takes place every year. in spring.

Thanks to the support of Roots North leaders, the idea took off.

“For the past six or seven years, we’ve had a Roots North Revisited festival in the fall. It was fantastic and we had some really exceptional talent. It’s been a tough two years, but we’ve adapted and can’t wait to be back at Fern Resort in the fall for the 2022 festival,” Orr said.

In recognition of his ongoing and generous support of community groups, Orr was honored as a nominee for Orillia’s Citizen of the Year in 2020. In 2017, Orr received the Orillia Youth Center’s first ever Humanitarian Award.

As for Dapper Depot’s future, Orr feels positive, even after a few tough years.

“I think all small retail stores face challenges with online shopping and the past two years have been particularly difficult. But I’m confident my business will be around for as long as I want,” Orr said.

“As long as I am healthy and able, and people continue to love my products and my shop, I will be here – to make sure everyone who leaves my shop is 100% happy with what they are. bought,” he promised.

It’s good news. Not only will Orr continue to make his customers look and feel dapper, but the Orillia community will continue to be a huge beneficiary of Orr’s community involvement and support.