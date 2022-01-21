Fair Fashion UGA tackles sustainability one outfit at a time | Arts & Culture





Fashion is often used as a way to communicate how someone dresses is an outward expression of their inner being and can connect them with like-minded people. Fair Fashion UGA is a club at the University of Georgia that works to raise awareness of climate issues and ethical concerns of the fashion industry by advocating for environmentally sustainable fashion. Fair Fashion UGA was launched in 2018 with the aim of creating a community of students interested in the intersection of fashion and environmental awareness. The club serves to educate people about the story behind their garments, including the processes and journey it takes to get there. We are actively working to revolutionize the fashion industry to prioritize human rights, environmental protection and sustainability, said Fair Fashion UGA President Elaine Garvey. Fast fashion is mass-produced clothing with cheap materials, cheap labor and a fast turnaround process, according to Garvey. This type of clothing is made to be launched on the market quickly and for the greatest profit without worrying about the ethics of how it is produced. The True Cost is a documentary that Garvey recommends watching to better understand fast fashion and its specific impacts on the environment. The documentary sparked her interest in sustainable fashion and motivated her to spread the message of conscious clothing. With the threat posed by climate change, it is necessary to be thoughtful in your daily fashion decisions in order to be aware of the environment on an individual level, said Sam DAlba, social media manager of Fair Fashion UGA. For club members, the best thing students can do to be more sustainable is to stay informed. Staying informed about sustainability and the small steps you can take to make your fashion decisions more sustainable is so important to the future of the fashion industry and the planet, said DAlba. On Instagram, Fair Fashion UGA posts ways for students to take steps to make more conscious fashion choices. Club members recommend that students wear what they already have and find multiple uses for it, rather than wearing an item once and throwing it away. They also suggest borrowing and swapping clothes with friends so as not to add to the existing clothing cycle. According to club members, shopping at thrift stores like Goodwill, Americas Thrift Stores or a vintage store is another way to consume more mindfully. They would also advise students to buy from companies that value sustainability and emphasize the rights of their workers by offering fair wages. Fair Fashion UGA members plan to hold several clothing drives, collaborate with other UGA clubs and hold sustainability workshops in the future. From rings to socks, the members of Fair Fashion UGA believe that every decision, no matter how small, can lead to inevitable change. As students we are the next generation and if sustainability is something that we prioritize then it will be something that businesses, corporations and politicians will feel strongly about and that is how the ultimate change is going to happen , said Garvey.

