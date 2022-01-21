22 Best Green Dresses: Fashion’s Favorite Color





If you haven’t noticed, the fashion world is completely obsessed with the color green. Green dresses, green tracksuits, green coats or even green rings (essentially very different from dark circles that turn your skin green). One of this winter’s biggest trends – and *the* color trend, every hue, from apple to olive, lime to slime, has been seen splattered on seasonal runways across the world, with all the major cities from Paris to London, Copenhagen to New York with a penchant for very green hues. Elleme, Ganni and JW Anderson all got in on the action, while Baum und Pferdgarten and Rotate were also spotted enjoying the trend. LR: Elleme, Ganni and JW Anderson AW21 But while there are limitless ways to wear green (seriously, even the hottest phone cases in the world are wearing the color), it’s definitely the green dress that’s top of the class right now. Sage green bridesmaid dresses are about to be a big trend this year – here’s our pick of the best Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. You’ve no doubt splattered all over your Instagram feeds by now, you’ve probably noticed the endless smorgasbord of greens as you scroll – but how do you translate the color that many would consider a bit bolder than the classic navy/black uniform? that many of us stick to? The trick is to find your place on the shade spectrum. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. While some prefer a bolder take (namely Instagram influencers whose job it is to capture your attention as you scroll) via zesty limes, bold emeralds and punchy pears, many prefer to head for the higher end. more subdued of the scale by opting for sweet pistachios, chewy mints and moody olives. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. There’s no right or wrong way to wear green, which really makes it beautiful. Whether you want to stick with a key dress and keep the rest of your look neutral, or want to tap into the tonal game and mix your pale pistachios with punchy pears via a coat or bag, there’s very little things that can go wrong with this trend. Sold? Scroll down to shop our edit of the best green dresses we guarantee will make you fall in love with fashion’s favorite color Find out more about Glamor UK’s fashion editor Charlie Teater, follow her on Instagram @charlieteather.

