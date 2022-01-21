How to wear cutout clothes in the dead of winter





OPENLY SEXY clothes are boring. At best, they lack imagination. At worst, they are worn-out caricatures of femininity, cut to mid-thigh. This is not a puritan opinion. Wearing things that make you feel sexy? It’s exciting. What sends me to Snoozeville are the dated, tedious, and clearly made-for-him looks that conjure up all the cliches of glam-metal music videos, high school rom-coms, and Meatpacking District club lineups from the 1960s. 1980s to 2000s. Show me a tight, bust-enhancing mini dress and I won’t show you anything. Because I’m going to sleep.

If traditionally sexy clothes are a dose of Ambien, the Spring 2022 collections, which debuted last fall, are sartorial sweets. Designers from New York to Paris implemented the art of the exhibition in unexpected and offbeat ways. There was not a hint of cleavage at 2021 LVMH Prize-winning designer Nensi Dojaka’s London Fashion Week show. Instead, her gauzy tops and dresses revealed glimpses of the sternum or ribcage via angled openings and sheer overlays. Norma Kamali and Stella McCartney proposed puzzle-shaped cutouts on the torsos of jumpsuits and dresses; Eckhaus Latta showcased immodest diaphanous looks; and brands such as Mugler, Alaa and Chanel played with combinations of bare flesh and sheer fabric. These are revealing clothes, but the point of view is different, said Francesca Burns, a fashion design consultant in London. It’s no longer about the male gaze, it’s about the right to own your body and feel empowered. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS Have you ditched your sweatshirts for dresses? Join the conversation below. Between the #MeToo movement and our isolating pandemic existence, clothes have become less about external validation, said Shakaila Forbes-Bell, a London-based fashion psychology consultant. We thought more about how what we wear makes us feel, not how we are perceived, she said. But the trend also taps into our disdain for sweatpants and loneliness. It’s reactionary, said Allison Pfingst, director of fashion studies at Fordham University in New York. She sees parallels between this new discovery and the liberated styles embraced by 60s and 70s youth culture as a rebellion against stifling suburban life. Today, reacted to more than two years spent in masks and sports leisure. People are fed up. They want to be seen [and] touched, said New York and Milwaukee-based designer Elena Velez, who showed off translucent skirts and artfully cut bodysuits for spring. She suggested that the appetite for such garments could be a response to the fact that femininity has to be so functional right now due to the complicated demands of the pandemic. Thoughtfully revealing clothing, she posited, helps satisfy women’s desire to feel like they can exist in the world in a more sensual way. A less complicated explanation: Maybe people don’t want to admit it, but having Kim Kardashian so front and center with cutouts, said Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of e-commerce sites Fwrd and Revolve. Whatever the catalyst, she reports that as of fall 2021, her sites can’t stock cut-out styles from brands like Monot. One problem: it’s January. It was 9 degrees in New York the week of January 9, and these clothes are not warm. But as New York stylist Beverly Nguyen demonstrates above, skillful layering gives revealing pieces insulation and versatility. New York designer Norma Kamali suggests trying her best-selling Diana Dressa paired with a neutral bodysuit and mesh layered leggings or long-sleeved shirt. For a contrast, she tolerates slipping a colorful turtleneck under her jersey jumpsuits with black cutouts. Lesley Giffels, 32, an account manager in Chicago, is drawn to sheer mesh shirts, which she sometimes wears over a red bralette or camisole. It adds a layer of intrigue, she says of her base, which makes her tops less sheer on your face. It leaves something to the imagination. Bridget OShaughnessy, 27, a Boston policymaker, takes a similar approach when choosing bras to pair with her mesh turtlenecks, which she wears at home with friends and once, to a field of pumpkins. For her, showing a hint of underwear while covered is a way to reclaim a provocative outfit. His [about] me and how i feel[not] how others, especially men, will see me. New York physician and infertility specialist Kolbe Hancock wears Alix NYC jumpsuits with cutout shoulders to work. If you put on a blazer and there’s a bit of a cutout, I think it’s good for the office, said Ms Hancock, 36. She likes to balance bare pieces with something strong like high-waisted pants. As I got older, I tried to find ways to have a hint of femininity without wearing a spandex dress, she said. It’s a more natural and relaxed way to exude sexuality. In her 1792 book A Vindication of the Rights of Women, author and philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft, often called the mother of feminism, wrote: I do not wish [women] power over men but over themselves. She was talking about education, not chic exhibitionism, but the general sentiment applies. Were all particular about what [parts of our body] were happy to share, Ms. Burns said. In the past, our options were mostly limited to the obvious erogenous zones. The best thing about this trend is that you can pick and choose, Ms. Burns said, even if what you choose is, say, your left knee. The power is on you. gain skin Five near-revealing pieces that lend themselves to layering Left to right: Nensi Dojaka bodysuit, $735, MatchesFashion.com; Alaa dress, $3,900, BergdorfGoodman.com; Coperni dress, $610, SaksFifthAvenue.com; Pants, $150, NormaKamali.com; Alix NYC bodysuit, $175, Net-A-Porter.com

