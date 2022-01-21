Paris Hilton calls the sheer lace-covered wedding dress her favorite





Paris Hilton and Carter Reum married in November 2021.

Hilton wore seven wedding dresses throughout their three-day celebration.

The star told Insider that her favorite dress was the personalized Oscar de la Renta she wore to her ceremony. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Paris Hilton and Carter Reum spared no expense for their November three-day wedding at her grandfather’s former estate, especially when it came to Hilton’s wedding dresses. Hilton, 40, wore seven dresses over the weekend of their wedding, which the couple documented for the Peacock docuseries “Paris In Love.” The dresses were all made by renowned designers such as Galia Lahav, Pamella Roland and Marchesa, such as vogue reported. But the reality star told Insider that the personalized Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to their Nov. 11 ceremony was her favorite dress of the celebrations. A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) “They were all so gorgeous and breathtaking, but I have to say my Oscar de la Renta wedding dress,” was my favorite, Hilton told Insider. “It was just perfect.” The ball gown, designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, had a full skirt and a long-sleeved, high-necked bodice covered in sheer lace. Samy K helped style the look, Steven Tabimba made up and Edward Ponce was her hairdresser. “He was really inspired by Princess Grace Kelly,” Hilton said. “Just very elegant, timeless and chic. And it was that and more.” “I’m so grateful to Oscar for making these three beautiful dresses,” she added.



Prince Rainier drives his wife, Grace Kelly, after their wedding at Monaco Cathedral, April 19, 1956.

PA





The dress resembled Grace Kelly’s 1956 wedding dress, as it had a similar silhouette, lace bodice, neckline, and sleeves. The similarities between the dresses were fitting, as Hilton wrote that she “always loved and admired the beautiful, iconic star” in a Instagram post last year. Hilton’s Oscar de la Renta dress also resembled her sister Nicki Hilton Rothschild’s Valentino wedding dress from 2015. Hilton wedding planner Mindy Weiss told Insider that the reality star hasn’t attended many weddings before her own nuptials. But Hilton said she was glad she didn’t have many preconceptions about weddings leading up to the event.



Paris Hilton and Carter Reum on their wedding day.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/Peacock





“I have to do it my way,” Hilton said. “I’m not the traditional bride, so I just feel like I always do things my way.” For example, Hilton said she was glad she had her wedding ceremony on Thursday, with more casual events on Friday and Saturday. She said she wanted to “get the stressful part out first, the ceremony, and then the rest of the weekend was just a celebration.” You can see Hilton’s wedding dresses in the two-episode finale of “Paris In Love” Jan. 27 on Peacock. The series will also air on E! from February 2 at 10 p.m.

