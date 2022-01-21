Amazon Style’s new high-tech take on brick and mortar – WWD

Amazon is about to hit the mall – the question is, will the mall fight back?

The web giant’s latest foray into fashion is a head-on assault on physical retail with a concept store called Amazon Style, which will open this year at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles.

Amazon is already the undisputed online leader, having advanced e-commerce with assortment and fast delivery, while recording annual apparel sales of $41 billion, according to Wells Fargo estimates.

But she’s been looking for something more in fashion and physical retail for years.

Whether it’s courting designer brands with its Amazon Luxury Stores feature, adding AI-assisted style suggestions, testing out a hair salon, or launching a short-lived style shopping salon. QVC, the various branches of the company have been looking for more opportunities in the field of clothing. In physical retail, Amazon offers Whole Foods, as well as its automated convenience Amazon Go, its Five Star Greatest Hits concept and more, for a total footprint of 616 IRL stores.

The Amazon Style store brings the two efforts together in a 30,000 square foot box, which includes the front and back of the house and will sell clothing, shoes and accessories for women and men with a very technical and new concept. personalized.

Screen time in Amazon Style’s dressing rooms.

“Amazon Style brings together the best of shopping on Amazon – exceptional price, selection and convenience – with an all-new in-store shopping experience designed to inspire,” said Simoina Vasen, Managing Director of Amazon Style. “Customers can browse the brands they know and love while discovering new and emerging designers from hundreds of top brands throughout the store. Through the Amazon Shopping app, customers can send items to a shopping cart. fitting room, where they can use a touchscreen to browse more options, rate items, and request more sizes or styles that are delivered directly to their room in minutes.

This places a potential whirlwind of change right next to H&M, J. Crew, Madewell, Nordstrom, Tory Burch, Urban Outfitters and others at The Americana.

Amazon Style could be a challenge for all of them — or ultimately none, as the tech company takes a test, fail, and iterate approach that could see it move on to other endeavors as well.

But once the store opens, it will give everyone — Amazon, competitors, and customers — a chance to experience something new.

Amazon said store employees would help shoppers find looks while delivering items to fitting rooms, assisting with checkout and managing back-of-the-store operations.

But the focus seems to be on the power of technology to help deliver a personalized experience.

Vasen said, “Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers simply scan an item’s QR code to see sizes, colors, overall customer ratings and additional product details. With the push of a button, shoppers can add the item to a fitting room or, if they don’t need to try it on, send it straight to the pick-up counter.

Shoppers can use their phones to submit looks to a fitting room in the new Amazon store. That’s a lot of technology being put into the hands of consumers in-store, putting Amazon Style into territory also explored by Farfetch in luxury and Alibaba in Asia (and by the two together as they collaborate on what they call the “new luxury retail” – an effort that sees the pair explore technologies that could power a new, more connected in-store shopping experience, including for outdoor brands).

It remains to be seen how the Amazon store will pan out – which is likely the purpose of the new physical outpost anyway.

“We’ll likely see different iterations and variations on this,” said consultant Michelle Kluz, Kearney’s consumer practice partner.

“Although many have started to introduce more technology into the store and try to put less assortment up front, it’s hard because it kind of goes against the reason why people like shopping in person, because you like browsing, you like chatting with associates,” Kluz said. “It’ll be interesting to see how the social aspect of that comes into play.

“Some of the more traditional retailers like department stores would probably be well placed to learn from this, as they are clearly doing a lot of testing,” Kluz said.

While Amazon’s other forays into brick-and-mortar retail, such as the cashier-less Amazon Go concept, haven’t elicited much visible reaction in the mall, the stylish store, if successful, could bring more changes to an already rapidly changing market.

“It’s a big deal,” said Erin Schmidt, senior analyst at Coresight Research. “That says a lot about the relevance of physical stores. People must be where the consumer wants.

Schmidt said Amazon — which already has a horde of consumer data — will learn even more about shoppers that could potentially inform their private label business, help with category expansion and more.

The stores also provide Amazon’s massive consumer business with an opportunity for growth.

“They need to go to physical stores to keep growing,” Schmidt said. “It’s the next natural place. What they do is a completely different physical model than any other physical store.

