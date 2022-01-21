Dior Homme swings romantically with a decorated masculine look at Paris Fashion Week

The model will present an artwork by designer Kim Jones as part of the Dior Homme Winter 2022/2023 collection show during Men’s Fashion Week on January 21, 2022 in Paris, France. REUTERS/Viola Santos Moura

Mimosa Spencer

Paris (Reuters) Dior Homme took part in the show with a range of decorated masculine looks, providing a romantic take to match one of the big shows at Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion industry events continued to be cut short by the recent spike in coronavirus infections, which kept many foreign visitors from attending, but at the Dior show, to witness the arrival of celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, Many spectators gathered Place de la Concorde. ..

Inside the temporary location, the model walks through a stunning replica of Pont Alexandre III in gray Birkenstock and sequined derbies, displaying a design by Dior’s male creative director, Kim Jones.

Jones, who dedicated the show to fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley, who died on Tuesday, said:

Taking advantage of the silhouettes of the 75-year-old label’s first LVMH collection, the designers have refined the house’s famous feminine bar jacket, which offers a masculine version.

He brightened up the range of muted grey, beige and ivory tones with pewter orchid floral embroidery and shimmering patches of sequins, applying them to sweaters and sophisticated puffy jackets.

The model who finished the look wore a beret to match the outfit. In-house hat designer Stephen Jones accompanied the designer with a post-show curtsy, casting a burst of sunshine against the backdrop of the gray Paris skyline.

