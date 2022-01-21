Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous ‘Sex And The City’ Dress Is Back For ‘And Just Like That’





And just like that, a piece of fashion history was brought back into modern consciousness. In the eighth episode of And just like that… a historical sex and the city outfit makes an appearance. Although it’s been nearly 20 years, Carrie Bradshaw’s fairytale dress from her tenure in France still packs a serious punch. Surprisingly, it also brought back fond memories for the actress. You probably first remember this look beyond the glamor of SATCs finale of the two-part series. As Carrie enjoys (??) her European romance with artist Aleksandr Petrovsky (played by famed ballerina Mikhail Baryshnikov), we get our very first glimpse of the stunning Atelier Versace Mille Feuille dress. The $80,000 dress, would have the most expensive thing Carrie wore throughout the flagship series, featured ruffles on ruffles and a sequined bodice. Even as she stood alongside her then-boyfriend in the episode, sitting sadly in her Paris hotel, she looks like a fashion dream. Fast forward 20 years later, when most people wouldn’t remember being abandoned, Carrie still loves the dress in And just like that; not like it’s hard to see why. In an episode that aired Jan. 20, the now-podcaster rummaged through her impressive closet to archive her favorite pieces. I don’t mean to brag, but it’s my pride and joy, she said as she pulled out the jaw-dropping piece before revealing she’d only worn the dress twice. Once in Paris, like everything SATC fans remember, and once here, just for fun. I sat at that window and ate a whole plate of Jiffy Pop, Carrie said. In a dress like this, you could mow the lawn while looking more glamorous than a queen. Sadly, however, Carries’ plans for her expensive dress end there. In an incredibly kind gesture, she shared that she planned to give the dress to Charlotte’s daughter, Lily, the genius behind Carries’ archive project. Like all discerning fashion enthusiasts, the teenager is only helping out in exchange for some of Carries’ amazing pieces, but, I mean, come on? The $80,000 Versace dress? How can I get a deal like that? The character and the show itself aren’t the only ones reminiscing about that stunning dress. Sarah Jessica Parker also shared an Instagram of her carrying the coin. We found her, Parker captioned her post. Slipped in. Caught up. It’s been so long. She had a lot to share. Short and hard to say goodbye again. I can’t imagine how SJP and Carrie feel because I’ve never even worn the Versace dress, and I don’t want to say goodbye to her either.

