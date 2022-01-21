The way you dress matters | Community

DR. Wallace: I’m a junior in college and recently in one of my business classes my professor started lecturing about how people of my generation show up lazy and sloppy most of the time and don’t dress more for success. He even mentioned that he thought it was inappropriate for many students to wear sweatpants and baggy clothes in class.

I feel like what he said is unfair because it’s not like attending his class is the same as attending a job interview. I always make sure to dress for success when I go to important events, but it’s normal for students to wear comfortable, casual clothes for class these days. Is my teacher out of step with the times? Feel offended, by e-mail

FEEL OFFENDED: While there may be some truth behind what your teacher was trying to say, I agree that the way he said it sounds rather demeaning. As you mentioned, it’s important to dress well for big events like job interviews because thinking about how you present yourself indicates how much you value the company.

Maybe your teacher feels like his students don’t value their education enough to come to class in decent attire, and that frustrates him. A student may not feel that wearing sweatpants in class has any effect on their ability to learn, but your teacher may interpret it as a sign of disrespect and carelessness. You’re correct that these differences in perspective are most likely generational to some degree, as dress code norms have changed significantly over the decades.

Although your professor should not have approached this subject from a position of judgment and ridicule, I still encourage you to consider his point of view. The truth is, how you present yourself to the world matters because it sends a message to those around you about the kind of person you are. I don’t think anyone expects you to wear a business suit to class every day, but maybe consider swapping out the sweatpants or pajama bottoms for a nice pair of jeans. Not only will this communicate to others that you have enough self-respect to make you look presentable, but you may also find that it’s easier to stay focused and productive throughout the day when you’re properly dressed. .

DR. Wallace: I have a very good boyfriend but there is one thing about him that bothers me a little. He often mentions his ex-girlfriend, but not in a way that he misses seeing her, just that certain things remind him of the places they’ve been together.

For example, we went to see a music concert together last weekend and he had to mention other music shows he had seen in the past with her and places they had been to before. Last summer, we went to a recreational lake area about an hour from our town, and he again brought up his girlfriend and how many times they’ve visited the same lake. It drives me crazy!

How can I stop him from talking about everything he and his ex-girlfriend did together? Don’t get me wrong, she’s dating someone else now and he’s very good with me, but her constant reminders of their time together just don’t sit well with me. I don’t want to hear from her, by e-mail

DON’T WANT TO HEAR ABOUT HER: Tell her directly! Be calm and look him in the eye and tell him how much you care. Explain that you would never constantly bring up your times with former boyfriends in front of him.

Tell him that your goal in the relationship is to get on well with him, and that if he shares a reciprocal goal, you can immediately make things better by deleting past discussions about her. If he wants to mention that he’s been to some places before, tell him that’s fine, but don’t always bring up his name every time.

If he really cares about you, this should be an easy fit for him. Thank him in advance and let him know if there’s something similar you can do that will help strengthen your relationship, and that you’re absolutely open to making similar adjustments yourself.

