Julianne Hough shines in a green midi dress, but she doesn’t want you to see her unexpected fluffy shoes





Julianne Hough made a shining appearance on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. the 33 year old dancer she asked her followers for their thoughts on her latest look through a poll, writing, Do you like this dress? Ignore the shoes. Julianne Hough via Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 20, 2022. – Credit: Instagram instagram More footwear news In the new snap, Hough donned a green Alex Perry dress. The Monroe Crpe Satin Midi Dress retails for $2,055. Cut from crepe satin to a fitted silhouette, the vibrant piece features a tie detail to the bust and a flattering back slit. The fitted dress also includes pointed shoulder pads and concealed zippers at the cuffs. The Alex Perry brand is known for its decidedly feminine styles like the Monroe midi dress. From red carpets to high-profile weddings, he’s the go-to designer for jaw-dropping glamour, luxe detailing and head-turning guaranteed. Houghs’ latest Instagram post looked fitting as she wore a pair of furry nude flip flops on her feet. She styled her blonde hair straight and opted for a bold red lip. As for footwear, the Safe Haven actress often wears strappy sandals and pointy-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Her off-duty looks typically include closed-toe mules and heeled sandals by Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. It can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armor and other sports brands. On the fashion front, the Dancing with the Stars alum looks glamorous, but casual style. She gravitates towards silhouettes that offer ease and comfort. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you’ll likely find photos of her in dresses, pleated numbers, oversized and baggy sweaters, and athletic ensembles. The story continues Click through the gallery to view Houghs best street style moments over the years. Launch the gallery: 20 Of Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments The best of shoe news Register for FN Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and instagram. Click here to read the full article.

