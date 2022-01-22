Let’s listen to it for the boys! The big trends of men’s fashion week

(Evening Standard)

Men’s fashion month is coming to an end and the designers have given their best for the boys to wear next winter.

As always, the clothes also came with the buzz-worthy fashion week moments. There was a drama in Milan thanks to Pradas A-list cast ensemble: Kyle MacLachlan opened the show, Jeff Goldblum waltzed down the track to close, and rising stars Asa Butterfield and Filippo Scotti were spotted in the mix.

At Dolce & Gabbana, a newly engaged young woman Machine Gun Kelly was the last act. Kim Jones showed his Dior collection on a life-size model of the golden bridge of Pont Alexandre III. JW Anderson made lam football kits and pigeon clutches that Instagram savored, while the public sat down to celebrate at Louis Vuitton as the lights went out on tthe final act of late creative director Virgil Abloh.

Gender-specific shows seem a little archaic now – London Fashion Week Mens was canceled and combined for exceptional LFW in mid-February – but those who showed up in Milan and Paris this month found ways to do so. make it work. Y/Project, Ami and Alyx all dabbled in womenswear on their runways, while Acne Studios spun their menswear lookbook entirely on female models. It’s about looking beyond gender, says Acne’s creative director Jonny Johansson. For me, the point of having a brand is to think about the possibilities, and to move forward. Boys (girls, everyone), here are the trends to rock next season.

Crazy for cummerbunds

The pleated waistband is no longer tied to the black tie dressing. Virtue, who launched his menswear line with a lookbook shot in London, defined the style by making them moss green on matching trousers, or canary yellow with cable-knit sweaters and bucket hats. [They] comes from my AW20 womenswear collection, says the British designer. I loved the contrast of something formal like a cummerbund, but doing it informally in corduroy or herringbone tweed. Paired with white Mary Janes, they are charming. Acne Studios made them disco, covered in sequin-style discs and hugging a loose cobalt shirt, while Etro borrowed the waist-hugging silhouette but knit it with a zipper that was perfect with trekking pants and a red velvet evening jacket. These are the most versatile basics of the season.

Pop polo collars

Fold over boring black turtlenecks and pack some punch with your polo shirt: Form-fitting printed tops are the benchmark for pizzazz. For her Paris runway debut, London-based designer Bianca Saunders offered a warped chain print on white jersey and coordinating trousers. Naomi Campbell threw her an after party to celebrate. Bluemarble, the self-proclaimed trippy French house, lived up to expectations with a flurry of tangy floral-patterned tops. They are part of the sailor wardrobe that we have revisited this collection, explains founder Anthony Alvarez. Usually these shirts are rather unicoloured, but I wanted them bright and colorful with these prints. However, the stars were at Y/Project, where creative director Glenn Martens had free rein on jean paul Gaultiers archives of trompe loeil patterns. That means pink printed hard abs look as good as they did in the 90s. Gym? Forget.

king of quilts

Your campaign coat won’t cut it next winter; 2022 will be the year quilting goes crazy. JORDANLUCA, the London brand of Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto, has made it its mission to give a new dimension to textiles. Results? Thigh-hugging diamond quilted flared pants with stylish cropped jackets. Quilting is difficult to work with, so the concept and silhouette were challenging, Bowen says. Staying sexy was key. We wanted to embrace the dirty, dirty glory of London. Go hard or go home! AT Christian Dior Homme, Kim Jones went opposite; crisp, clean, Parisian patent coats with stitching like Lady Dior bags. Industry veterans Dsquared2 opted for chic padded gilets and capes for hikers, while Portuguese up-and-coming David Cataln made classic-cut quilted jackets in electric hues, with matching crowns perched on the head. . Long live the duvet!

Baby balaclava

They’ve been hiding for a long time, but now it’s official: the hoods are exploding. Always ahead of the game, Virgil Abloh transformed them into a suit last season, and for the posthumous Louis Vuitton collection last week, new versions poured in: knitted with ears, printed with Courbets paintings or monogrammed LV. You name it, they came with a little hole for your head. At ultra-chic Ernest W Baker, the Portuguese athleisure grandfather champion brand by designer duo Reid Baker and Ins Amorim, balaclavas have simplified outfits with polish. I grew up in Utah and the balaclava was a staple in my wardrobe whenever I went out in the winter, says Baker. We like to push our looks as far as possible while still feeling refined. Think pink patterns in red and black jacquard, or creamy white with a fluffy cardigan-scarf combo. Mandatory black sunglasses.

fake brothers

Fake furs forever. This year’s it coats featured a huge collar, waisted cut and metropolitan glamour. AMI at the head of the pack, where creative director Alexandre Mattiussi looked at the urban ballet of the Paris metro. Cut to model Alton Mason walking in charcoal black faux fur, black tuxedo and heart print sheer shirt. This is how I imagined this Paris par excellence, this elevated reality, says the designer. London grunge came from JORDANLUCA, where a luscious faux tawny was paired with bold dip-dyed hair, while up-and-coming French house EGONLAB closed its show with a shaggy, cocooning, wide-lappel overcoat. The large fur coat belongs to the realm of fantasy, explains co-creator Florentin Glmarec. It is a glamorous and timeless shell, provocative of desire. Sign us up.

Cut-out sweaters

How to keep warm but show your pearls? Familiarize yourself with the sliced ​​sweater. AT Fendi, the knits were oversized with triangular cutouts to frame OLock collars on flesh. Small but similar chops were made at Neil Barrett, where the sweaters were light and lilac. But let London’s own JW Anderson cut the mustard. There, exposed multicolored ties made up the entire front of the sweater. We have these special meshes with interlocking chains that are machine-made and then padded and open across the chest, he says. This collection is about interlocking, twisting and spinning. Things that we sometimes think are kitsch, and a kind of letting go in the process. It’s high time to stop overthinking: have fun with this sweater.