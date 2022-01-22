Fashion
New York State Fashion Law Would Put Fashion Industry In The Spotlight | Arent fox
See the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act (S7428/ A8352)
Overview
These days, it seems like almost every fashion brand has launched a line of “sustainable” clothing or footwear. An increasing number of products are advertised as ‘ecological’ and ‘sustainable’, but the basis for these claims is not always clear. If enacted, the Fashion Act would impose significant new due diligence and reporting obligations on much of the fashion industry and bring greater transparency to the environmental and social impact of fashion production. clothes and shoes.
Key requirements
The legislation would require fashion retailers and manufacturers who do business in New York and whose worldwide revenues exceed $100 million to disclose detailed information about their environmental and social due diligence policies. The main requirements are summarized below:
Supply chain mapping: If passed, the bill would require fashion brands to use a risk-based approach to trace and map fifty percent of their suppliers by volume at all levels of the supply chain, from raw materials to final production, and to obtain and disclose the names of relevant vendors for certain priority risk areas. High-risk suppliers may include suppliers subject to WRO or US Customs and Border Protection findings, or suppliers located in a geographic area where forced labor is prevalent, such as the Xinjiang Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Arent Fox Forced Labor Task Force recently issued an alert regarding the passage of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law that can impact many fashion businesses.
Due Diligence Policies: Companies would also be required to disclose their due diligence policies and the activities they carry out to identify and mitigate their potential negative social and environmental impacts. Among other things, companies would be required to complete a social and environmental sustainability report detailing the steps they have taken to prioritize responsible business conduct; identify areas of significant social or environmental risk in their supply chains; identify priority risk areas and; measures taken to prevent or mitigate these risks. Disclosure of information related to these policies is also required under the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act. Retailers who have strong policies and disclosures in place under this law may already be on their way to complying with it.
Priority disclosure of negative impacts: Companies would have eighteen months to disclose the annual volume of materials they produce and how much of that production has been replaced by recycled materials. In addition, companies should establish verifiable baselines and reduction targets for energy and greenhouse gas emissions, water and chemicals management. The bill would also require companies to disclose the median wage of workers at high-risk suppliers and compare the wage with the local minimum wage.
Impact reduction targets: Finally, the bill would require companies to disclose the targets they have adopted for impact reductions and for monitoring the implementation of due diligence. The bill establishes specific criteria for climate change targets, namely that they must be absolute targets, align with science-based targets for the apparel and footwear sector promulgated by the World Resources Institute and include all production fields. Companies would be required to meet targets and report compliance on an annual basis.
Enforcement
The New York Attorney General would be responsible for enforcing the law and has the authority to seek monetary penalties, injunctions or other equitable relief. The Attorney General would also be required to publish an annual list of companies that do not comply with the law. Companies notified of non-compliance would have 3 months to comply before being subject to fines of up to 2% of their annual revenue. The bill also provides a private right of action for consumers.
What this means for fashion companies
The Fashion Act is part of a broader trend towards increased scrutiny of the fashion industry, including tackling perceived environmental, social and ethical concerns and improving the transparency and accountability of the supply chain. This bill, along with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law and similar initiatives, imposes obligations on major clothing and footwear brands to proactively monitor their supply chains, including mapping the supply chain, review of worker conditions (including identification of forced labor), assess the environmental impact of operations and take action to remediate any identified risk areas.
The Fashion Act was introduced in the New York legislature in January and a vote is expected in late spring 2022.
[View source.]
Sources
2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/new-york-state-fashion-act-would-put-8788924/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022