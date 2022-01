Experts: Dress warmly in Lambeau this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cold weather and Lambeau Field go together like peanut butter and jelly. So a cold-weather game at Lambeau in January isn’t exactly breaking news. Either way, it’s always important to dress properly if you’re attending the game or tailgating. “Dress in layers, drink lots of hot chocolate and (remember) the bathrooms are hot in there,” Packers fan Lynn Braun said. Want to make the most of playoff weekend? start here

Chris Zeller is the co-owner of Zeller’s Ski and Sports in Green Bay. The store has been selling cold clothes for 73 years, so it knows a thing or two about staying warm. Her biggest tip is the importance of layering correctly. “Cotton is not good for layering because it doesn’t have good insulating properties, you want to wear wool,” Zeller said. Zeller recommends wearing mittens over gloves because with mittens your fingers touch, which keeps them warm. He also stresses the importance of covering your face. Packers and Delaware North create new playoff feeds

When it comes to keeping your feet warm… “Look for a boot with a sub-zero temperature rating, a lot of boots rate them by how cold it can get and you can still use them,” Zeller added. Another little trick to keep your feet warm is to bring a piece of cardboard or Styrofoam to put under your feet while you watch the game so there’s an extra layer between your feet and the concrete at Lambeau. Doctors say following these tips will help you avoid things like hypothermia and frostbite that can develop quickly in these cold temperatures. Packers release standing room tickets only for playoff game

“Prepare a kit in your vehicle with gloves, hats, extra blankets and if you can keep a protein bar which is useful because just consuming those calories will generate heat as your body digests those foods,” explained Dr. Kyle McCarty, who is the doctor. Director of the Emergency Department of St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay. Dr McCarty says frostbite can occur within 15 minutes on exposed skin if the wind chill reaches -15 degrees. Signs of frostbite include red skin or the feeling of loss of feeling in your fingers, toes, or other parts of your body. Chills followed by confusion may be signs of hypothermia. He says that, for the most part, people in the Green Bay area know how to dress for this type of weather and that there aren’t a ton of cold-related emergencies coming to the hospital from people who don’t dress properly at Packers games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/local-news/experts-remind-us-to-dress-warmly-if-youre-going-to-lambeau-this-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos