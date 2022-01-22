Prince Charles, Edward Enninful and Federico Marchetti Host Roundtable on Sustainable Fashion





In his introduction, Prince Charles noted that the United Nations reports that fashion is responsible for up to 10% of global carbon emissions. (McKinsey & Company puts it at around four percent; what is certain is that the impact is monumental.) It’s terrifying to think that the fashion industry contributes so much to the [climate] problem, he said. Among the solutions suggested by His Royal Highness were local initiatives. At Highgrove, for example, we were about to launch a project on natural dyes, which would probably make a difference if we could get some traction, he said. Having examples to show people seems to be so important. Grant spoke of a similar project he set up in Blackburn, Lancashire, during the pandemic, growing woad, a blue-flowering plant that creates a rich royal blue dye. The business has grown into a large community, with locals stopping by the field to check on the harvest and offering their help with cultivation, harvesting and processing. We had over 150 total volunteers from the community, Grant said. They are all now engaged with nature and environmental practices in ways they never have been before. Marchetti spoke about regenerative agriculture, the practice of conserving and rehabilitating soils by promoting biodiversity, conserving water and strengthening ecosystems. As he points out in the Task Forces 2022 mission statement: For brands, the highest environmental impact is at the very beginning of the supply chain, at the raw material level. Regenerative farming practices could represent a concrete solution not only to reduce emissions, but even to reverse the climate crisis. In its first year, the task force focused on solving traceability through digital ID, he said. In 2022, the focus will be on regenerative agriculture, so that fashion can source sustainable materials. In the third year of 2023, we will join the two, he said, so fashion items can be tracked from healthy fields to retail floors, and beyond. Enninful promised British voguefully supports the work of the working groups and reaffirmed the magazine’s commitment to highlighting eco-responsible fashion. To do this, it has announced a new monthly column, starting this spring, devoted to climate issues. vogue plays a key role in educating readers about sustainability, from how to be more aware of what to buy, to the materials we should all be looking for, he told Prince Charles and members of the panel. Our manifesto is to buy less, buy better. As for the magazines’ own practices, Enninful said, I’m happy to say vogueThe Cond Nast publisher has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 and eliminate fossil-based, non-recyclable plastic packaging from publications in its 12 markets by 2025. We were also the first media organization to sign the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, which aims to help the fashion industry achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and launched The Sustainable Fashion Glossary, an authoritative digital resource, in partnership with the Center for Sustainable Fashion in 2020. Much good work, but much more to do. Prince Charles agreed. Nevertheless, he seemed satisfied with the news and the proposed resolutions. Concluding the discussion, he concluded: Sustainability is beautiful. Dana Thomas is the editor of British Vogue. His book,Fashionopolis: the price of fast fashion and the future of clothing, is out now.

