Did this TikTok get the Abilene “dress code” right?





If there’s one thing Texans can enjoy, it’s poking fun at their friends and neighbors in the name of humor. And with a state as large as the Lone Star State, it’s hard not to notice the difference when traveling across the state. They say there’s some truth in every stereotype, that’s what TikToker Not Travis (@definitely_not_travis) was trying to illustrate in a series of viral posts on the popular video-sharing platform called “If Big Cities in Texas Had Dress Codes.” Not Travis touts his account as the “Texas TikTok Welcome Center” — and yes, ALL of his content is about the best State in the Union. You can watch the original August 2020 video below and absorb the (possibly legitimate) point he’s trying to make: #transitions #Texas #texasdresscode #abilene #sanmarcos #roundrock #collegestation #Yellow ♬ Garden Boy – Claire Rosinkranz @definitely_not_travis Texas dress codes part 3. #OutfitChange In the video, Not Travis gives his personal take on the “dress code” or stereotypical clothing you see in cities like San Marcos, Round Rock, College Station, Amarillo…and yes, Abilene. Abilene’s character is based on a sturdy pair of Texas boots and jeans, as well as a t-shirt that reads “I Love My Church.” He hides a large bottle behind what we assume is a Bible, perhaps as a tribute to Baptists who aren’t one to greet acquaintances in the liquor store. All the while having fun – we know that Abilene didn’t earn its title as the buckle of the Bible belt on its own. For the sake of accuracy, however, the video would have looked a bit more realistic if he was wearing an Abilene Christian University shirt. 12 Gorgeous Wedding Venues in the Abilene Area Are you looking to get married in the Big Country? From rustic flavor to sleek modern style, here are 12 of the most beautiful wedding venues in the Abilene area. WATCH: The best great country restaurants outside of Abilene, according to listeners Looking to eat out, but not in Abilene? Check out these listener-approved restaurants in the Big Country.

