Fashion
Andr Leon Talley turned his dreams into fashion fantasies
Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The idea of reducing Andr Leon Talleys contributions to fashion seems difficult and overwhelming. Talley, a black boy from Durham, North Carolina, came to New York and made his career in the 1970s. During his 48 years writing and editing fashion for publications such as Interview, the New York Time, Everyday Women’s Clothing, and vogue he pushed the boundaries of being black in fashion with photoshoots like Scarlett in the hood, published in the May 1996 issue of vanity lounge, starring Naomi Campbell as Scarlett OHara and Manolo Blahnik as her gardener. But it was his ostentatious personal style, particularly his wearing of capes and kaftans, that redefined black masculinity in fashion.
In the 2017 documentary The Gospel According to Andrew Talley discusses finding her first cape at a New York thrift store. Although he’s been in the fashion world since the 80s, it wasn’t until the early 90s that Talleys style evolved from suits, ties and the occasional neatly folded handkerchief out of a jacket pocket to what has become his signature look: floor-length capes. , often by designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Rucci.
The capes, to me, suggest a big moment, Talley says in the film. They are very formal and regal. When you wear a cape, you are going to behave differently; you are going to stand differently and walk differently.
Photo: Randy Brooke/WireImage
In 2008, he showed it by wearing a red Tiepolo haute couture cape designed by Lagerfeld while accompanying Venus Williams to the Met Gala. He looked like fashion royalty and a superhero at the same time. (Her signature caftan was even immortalized in virtual reality in Kim Kardashian Wests game app(His character is dressed in a caftan identical to the Valentino one he wore when he married Kanye West in Paris.)
In a deleted scene fromThe September issue, a 2009 documentary about the making of the September 2007 issue ofvogue, Talley recounts how he treated himself to bespoke underwear from Charvet in Paris. Talley regularly wore custom clothing, including capes and kaftans from designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Dapper Dan, as well as custom Charvet shirts resembling 17th-century nightgowns he wore to lunch at Lagerfeld’s. in Saint Tropez.
In my youth, I had made-to-measure Charvet underpants, he says in the scene. Colors of the same color as the shirt with embroidered initials just for the luxury of having them.
In this moment, and throughout his career, Talley shows us the power of personal style and how he used clothing to tell the story of how he wanted to be perceived. Clothes have been his armor through the challenges he faced growing up in the segregated South and rising to the top of an elite industry. He might look preppy one day for example, in a photo taken in 1980 of him standing next to fashion editor Marina Schiano, he wore a pale blue checked jacket, polka dot tie, paired tailored shorts to yellow socks, loafers and a shoulder bag and the next he could wear a look reminiscent of a Russian aristocrat with gloves, a fedora and a shuba coat. It helped him navigate life in a world where very few were like him.
Photo: PL Fould/Images Press/Getty Images
Wearing clothes should be a personal narrative of emotion, says Talley in a 2012 interview with CNN. I always react to fashion emotionally.
As a young black woman, this quote spoke to me. Talley took risks and embodied the whimsy and emotionality of fashion. Watching some of her 90s and 90s looks, her theatrical approach reminded me that fashion can be fun and imaginative. Whether he’s walking up the stairs at the Met in a Tom Ford-designed Gucci garment or sitting front row at a fashion show reading a newspaper while wearing a furry scarf that falls to the floor, he’s always remained attached to his personal style.
You have to be yourself, Talley said in a 2015 interview with Garage. They will accept you if they see that who you are is authentic. And that, Talley was undeniably.
