Fashion
Louis Vuitton unveils Virgil Abloh’s final collection at Paris Fashion Week | Lifestyle
Louis Vuitton has unveiled the final collection by its late artistic director of menswear, Virgil Abloh.
Abloh died on November 28, 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer, and just a few days later, Louis Vuitton held a (previously scheduled) fashion show in Miami that featured updates and tweaks to Ablohs Spring-Summer 2022 roster. It initially seemed as if that event would be the designers last showcase, but hed already completed much of Fall-Winter 2022.
The collection Ablohs eighth since his groundbreaking appointment to the 168-year-old house in 2018 was revealed Thursday at Paris Fashion Week in a repeat format: first for press and influencers, then, a few hours later, for friends and family.
The catwalks unfolding was a team effort spearheaded by Ib Kamara, the Sierra Leone-born multidisciplinary creative and editor-in-chief of the fashion publication Dazed. Kamara, whose high-profile styling gigs have included Fenty ads for Rihanna and numerous international Vogue covers, began collaborating with Abloh ahead of Louis Vuittons Spring-Summer 2021 collection. Since then, he has styled Louis Vuitton menswear runway shows as well as campaigns.
Over a Zoom call from Paris, Kamara spoke candidly about the process. We wanted to keep it where we thought Virgil was with us, but push it to where Virgil wouldve taken it, he said. One of the most brilliant things about the man was that he could introduce starkly new ideas every season, but that these ideas also intertwined with seasons from the past.
Louis Vuittons CEO, Michael Burke, echoed that sentiment in an interview given to the trade publication Womens Wear Daily. There is a circular aspect to it, so it comes back to certain things that were surprising in the first show (in 2018)… there are other metaphors that hes always used: theres the metaphor of the house, the metaphor of the boy . One element from Ablohs first show that resurfaced in Fall-Winter 2022 was a Wizard of Oz motif.
Abloh also retained an ongoing fascination with dreams, youthfulness and the concept often abstract of home, and the set of Thursdays show reflected a mashup of all of it. The presentation was staged in a surreal periwinkle dreamscape, complete with a full orchestra performing from an extended dining room table to a score by rapper Tyler the Creator. There was a semi-sunken house, a Shaker-esque chair that collapsed and righted itself, and a king-size bed.
The performers and models danced, jumped on the bed, and appeared to have fitful episodes lost, or rather enthralled by, their reveries.
Other hints and dashes of Ablohs Louis Vuitton design hallmarks that appeared again in his final show included spike-eared hats, varsity jackets, and colorful iterations of the houses signature Keepall duffel bags.
Kamara noted that there is a big play on tapestry. The team has really taken it to a new dimension. Virgils spin on tapestry, whether in bags or garments and jackets… its quite… theres a preciousness and a care to it. I think its very daring in menswear to introduce that care. Stereotypically, men are supposed to be strong, but theres a delicate point of view here.
That perspective was made rather movingly clear with looks that included diaphanous lace kites, worn across the back to mimic wings. These held the obvious suggestion of something angelic, but beneath that, a more resonant message to be youthful and dreaming is to always be looking upward.
I believe that Virgil would’ve been happy, Kamara said. I think the most enduring thing here … is that he really could bring in the fresh while still achieving this same, consistent feeling. I look at it this way: old flames, but with a romance that always seems new.
Sources
2/ https://www.phillytrib.com/lifestyle/louis-vuitton-unveils-virgil-ablohs-final-collection-at-paris-fashion-week/article_51e00ca2-f36e-51c1-8baf-7cbd9773afa0.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022