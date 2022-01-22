Tired of the year 2000? These 50s fashion trends are back and ready to invade your wardrobe

As much as I love it 90s fashion trends and at first, I’ve been there too, done that. I’m not saying I’ll never wear another plaid shortage with preppy moccasins again, or that my legs and waist aren’t taking full advantage of the leeway loose styles have to offer. It’s that the alternate era is my comfort zone, I’ve been through it before, so I know how to dress. But after two years of reaching for all the stretchy, oversized things (mostly to deal with the emotional turmoil of 2020 and 2021), I want out. I’d like to embrace some of the highest styles from decades past, starting with 50s fashion which, of course, is set to reappear in closets in 2022.

These 50s fashion trends are back and ready to invade your wardrobe

Getty Images

I know I’m not the only one have lost their sense of style during the pandemic. Clothes are a means of expression, and I have used them to express my stress and discomfort. Now, however, I’d like to express my distaste for couch potato sewing by putting on my comfy contact details and Athletics hold (at least until the weekend) and try something nifty for height, like a pencil skirt or cigarette pants, a tie-neck blouse, and low heels.

RELATED: See rare photos of Audrey Hepburn from the 1950s

These 50s fashion trends are back and ready to invade your wardrobe

Getty Images

Of all the decades, there’s a reason the 1950s keep coming back. personal stylist, Andie Sobrato, for example, suspects it’s because of the way the period embodied glamour.

“Women embraced femininity and dressed for the most casual occasions [during the 1950s]”, says Sobrato In the style. Additionally, while this era of women’s fashion was rooted in pieces of a delicate nature (think knitwear and embroidery), Sobrato believes that clothing is still timeless and powerful in a way that modern women can appreciate and appreciate. adopt into their own wardrobe.

These 50s fashion trends are back and ready to invade your wardrobe

Getty Images

Reinventing the aesthetic for 2022 will be key, and we’re already seeing it appear through trends like pearly core and light academia. Fashion designer Rachel Garrett, founder of edify (an online destination for ethical and sustainable clothing, accessories and living) also predicts that the modern twist on 1950s fashion will also involve a sustainable twist.

The story continues

“While the ’50s saw the emergence of new synthetic materials, in 2022 these looks will be updated with sustainable and organic fabrics, linens, cottons and natural materials,” she tells us.

Below, the stylists explain how ’50s styles can still look relevant today and offer their top tips on how to wear them.

RELATED: These Are The ’80s Fashion Trends Stylists Say They’ll Be Everywhere In 2022

50s dresses

50s fashion

Edouard Berthelot/Getty Images

According to Garret, shirt dresses were popular in the 1950s because they gave women a “classic, clean look” that was and still is easy to wear. When shopping for that everyday piece, look for fabrics like linen, a durable, comfortable and versatile natural fiber, as well as recycled materials. You’ll also want to be on the lookout for feminine details, such as button closures and cotton waistbands, adds Garret. This way you will have almost your entire outfit together in one piece. Then all you’ll need are “slippers or sneakers for a casual look, cowboy boots for a more country look, or sneakers for a head-turning look on the go.”

Shoe

the 50’s

Edouard Berthelot/Getty Images

According to Hollywood costume designer and private stylist Leesa Evans, kitten heels and oxford shoes are two shoe trends from the 1950s that are rebooting in 2022, so you’ll want to invest in one or the other (or both).

“A small heel dresses up even the most casual looks, like high-waisted jeans, a t-shirt and a cardigan (worn over the shoulders),” she says. In the style. Oxfords, she adds, are best worn with pants, with a frilly blouse or square-waisted sweater.

RELATED: The Controversial Shoe Trend Everyone’s Dreading Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Skirts

These 50s fashion trends are back and ready to invade your wardrobe

Getty Images

your favorite Inspired by the year 2000 denim and mini skirts are a far cry from the styles women wore in the 1950s. If you’re going retro in 2022, replace sexier cuts with a more conservative skirt length. But just because you’re making your hem longer doesn’t mean these pieces have to be stiff. On the contrary, fashion designer Lana Blanc tells In the style retro ball skirts dominated pre-fall 2022 collections, with full-skirted silhouettes spotted at Erdem, Christian Siriano, Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera. The best part? You can pair the ruffle bottom with just about anything: heels or flats, depending on the occasion, as well as crop tops (for a modern twist), button-down shirts, turtlenecks, and tees. shirts.

Color pallet

corresponding to

Edouard Berthelot/Getty Images

Be bold and stay matched. According to the famous fashion designer, Jacques Garcia, color was at the center of fashion trends in the 1950s.

“The brighter the better,” he tells us over email, noting that now, more than ever, fashion houses are increasing their production of printed pieces. One of her favorite brands offering 50s style inspiration is Christian Dior.

“In Dior’s latest collection, you can see the trend of matching prints on all pieces to create an outfit. The idea of ​​’matchy-matchy’ originated in the 1950s and is becoming more of a staple than ever. the all-round outfits of fashion houses and their latest collections.”