Bolts will dress six defenders on Friday against Anaheim





The Tampa Bay Lightning are still dealing with injuries on their blue line, but at least the Bolts will have six defensemen in the lineup when they face the Anaheim Ducks tonight at Honda Center as they continue their California swing of three games. After defeating the Los Angeles Kings 6-4 on Tuesday with only four healthy defensemen available and able to play due to salary cap constraints, the Lightning will bring Andrej Sustr and Fredrik Claesson in their lineup against the Ducks. Sustr has been skating with the Tampa Bay Taxi Team since Dec. 27. Claesson was recalled Thursday from the Bolts’ American Hockey League affiliate in Syracuse. Sustr and Claesson will play against Anaheim because Erik Cernak and John Rutta stay out with lower body injuries. In addition, Zach Bogosyan is in the first week of a lower body injury that will cause him to miss two to three weeks.

With only four defensemen available against the Kings, Victor Hedman recorded a career-high 32:18 of ice time in the regular season for a game ending in regulation, scored two goals to record the ninth multi-goal game of his career, passing Dan Boyle (8) for the most of all time by a Lightning defenseman, added an assist and finished over-two. Hedman said he was “excited” about playing shorthanded against the Kings, describing it as a “challenge” he was looking forward to. An 82-game regular season can get monotonous, Hedman explained, so the unusual circumstances presented a unique opportunity. He responded with perhaps his best game of the season. Video: Overview | lightning in ducks Hedman currently leads all NHL defensemen in points with 43 points in 41 games. “He’s a horse,” said Lightning forward Corey Perry two days after Hedman’s remarkable feat. “You start a game playing with four defenders and knowing you’re playing with four defenders and playing whatever minutes, three points, a few goals, what more can you ask for? He’s a leader He’s a guy who understands he’s going to put the team on his back and go out and do it. He did it the other night. That’s why he won and is in contention for a Norris ( trophy) every year. It just keeps coming, and it’s fun to watch.” Ryan McDonagh skated 29:18 in the win over Los Angeles, his best time on the ice since joining the Lightning. He picked up an assist and was plus-three. McDonagh admitted after the game that he was “a little nervous” when he found out the Lightning would be outnumbered, and he had good reason to be. The match was only his second since returning from an injury that sidelined him three games. “It was a first for me,” McDonagh said of playing with just four defensemen. “You need a total team effort, the guys are playing well with the puck and without it.” In addition, Mikhail Sergachev recorded 27:57, the second most ice time of his career, and had an assist, and Cal Foote played a career-high 25:01, his first time this season on 20 minutes. Video: Jon Cooper | Preview 1.21.22 The Lightning will have to play without Ondrej Palat for a fourth straight contest when they face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night. Bolts head coach Jon Cooper called Palat “doubtful” to play after the teams practice in Southern California on Thursday, but said Friday he couldn’t go. Without Palat in the lineup, the Lightning will look to Corey Perry to fill his front-row spot alongside Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. Perry will play against Anaheim at Honda Center for the first time in his career after spending 14 seasons and playing 988 regular season games with the Ducks from 2005-2019. Perry returned to Anaheim and was honored by the Ducks on January 9, 2020 while a member of the Dallas Stars, but was unable to participate in that contest due to suspension. “It was a special time here,” Perry said at a news conference in Anaheim on Thursday. “This is where I grew up coming here at 20 and being part of this organization, the community for 14 years, it’s special. I will always say this was my home. I don’t know how it will be felt when I go there You see faces on the other side that you are still very close with and still talk and communicate with They are like brothers, some of them there It’s probably going to be emotional, but once the puck drops, that’s hockey, that’s the game.”

